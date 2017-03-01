Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, is bringing fresh chicken tenders and wings with unrivaled flavor to Irving, Texas. This restaurant is the fourth North Texas location for brand veterans, Courtney Lindley and Bob Gregg.

The Irving restaurant opened at 3265 Regent Blvd on Monday, February 27, 2017, joining Lindley and Gregg’s three additional Dallas-Fort Worth area locations in Plano, Dallas, and Frisco. The team has signed a fifteen-unit deal with the Slim Chickens brand to develop the Dallas market. After opening the team’s first unit in Plano in July 2016, they’ve continued to expand throughout the community.

Prior to expanding the Slim Chickens brand, Gregg and Lindley have grown and developed national brands such as Radio Shack, Starbucks and Potbelly Sandwich Shop. They were introduced to Slim Chickens through a business associate who could not stop talking about how great the brand was. Quickly impressed, they felt that Slim Chickens was a perfect opportunity to connect past business experience with dreams of becoming operating partners.

“When we signed on with Slim Chickens, we knew the brand was exactly what the area needed,” said Gregg. “We’ve been able to expand quickly through the support of our customer base and our dedicated team and look forward to bringing ‘life changing chicken’ to Irving and even more communities as we continue to grow.”

The team was drawn to Slim Chickens’ southern hospitality and commitment to “Life Changing Chicken.”

“’Life Changing’ is more than just a statement about the quality of our food,” said Lindley, “This is an intention for how we want to run our business. Our passion is to make a difference in people's lives every day through developing our teams, making customers happy, and impacting our local community. ‘Life Changing Chicken’ is at the heart of why we get up every day.”

At the root of this “Life Changing Chicken” mantra is the Slim Chickens product itself. With its always fresh, made-to-order chicken tenders and wings and wide variety of housemade dipping sauces and dressings, Slim Chickens provides guests with the ability to customize a meal to satisfy any craving. Earlier this year, the brand launched a Cayenne Ranch Chicken Sandwich, which complements the brand’s chicken tenders and wings and has already exceeded expectations in both sales and guest satisfaction. The sandwich provides an ability to offer a product that customers want, a more portable item and one that delivers on commitment to quality. Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps and chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

“Slim Chickens is about honest food, social meals and a commitment to local communities,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon. “The growing success that we saw in the Dallas area throughout 2016 motivates us to remain an innovative leader for the industry in the upcoming year by fostering our franchise system and expanding our vision into even more new capacities by connecting with valued guests.”

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with handmade dipping sauces made from scratch. With more than 50 locations today and a fanatical following in 10 states, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national franchise leading the “better chicken” segment and intends to grow nationwide to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socializing with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.