Buffalo Wings & Rings, the Cincinnati-based elevated sports restaurant franchise, has always focused on providing its guests with superior food and drink options as well as an unparalleled dining experience. The club-level sports concept puts innovation and bold flavors at the forefront of its chef-driven recipes, and the brand is ready to showcase that further with its Lenten menu set to launch just in time for the season. The menu, available from March 1 – April 13, consists of two new seafood dishes and a brand new cocktail, as well as a few featured meatless items from the regular menu.

All North America locations will offer fish & chips – a Haddock filet flash-fried in Sam Adams batter – and a blackened Chilean salmon sandwich with garlic aioli, greens and tomatoes. Additionally, the brand’s cauliflower wings will be back by popular demand after fans fell in love with them during last fall’s limited time debut. The restaurants will also feature more meatless menu items such as pretzel bites, parmesan garlic aioli fries, and veggie quesadillas.

“During Lent, especially in the Midwest, we get a lot of movement on seafood, so we thought it would be a smart idea to push a few items of that caliber,” said Elliot Jablonsky, R&D chef of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We’re known for our wings, but we also wanted to show our devoted guests that we can create interesting meatless options as well.”

The Lent menu will also feature a new cocktail, The Avorita, which was chosen from the brand’s recent bartender challenge. In an effort to innovate and upgrade its drink menu, Buffalo Wings & Rings looked to those with the best knowledge: the bartenders. Instead of working with consultants and vendors, the franchise challenged all bartenders in the system to come up with new cocktails within certain parameters. The Avorita, named Best of 2016 winner, was developed by San Antonio Buffalo Wings & Rings bartender Bryan Torres and is crafted with El Jimador tequila, triple sec and margarita mix with avocado.

The Lent offerings continue a consistent commitment to providing interesting and innovative options for Buffalo Wings & Rings guests. It follows previous successful LTO campaigns such as last October’s “Chip In for the Cause” featuring pink tortilla chips and the Blushing Buffalo pink cocktail with a charitable component to support breast cancer awareness and research and a holiday LTO menu to close out 2016 with festive spiced wings and two seasonal cocktails, the Berry Merry Bourbon and the It’s a Wonderful Spice.

"The Lent season is a great time for us to show off our ability to provide delicious meatless options for our guests, and we've created a menu that not only accomplishes that, but also does so in a unique and elevated way,” said Diane Matheson, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “We have a great variety of recipes, and they’re all mouthwatering selections that we envision our guests enjoying while spending time with their families during the season.”

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu filled with diverse flavors like gyros, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, hand-crafted burgers and fresh, never frozen wings and burgers to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 70 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com.