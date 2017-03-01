Groschopp, Inc. has released a how-to video on using the Motor Search Tool on the Groschopp website. This step-by-step walkthrough shows users how to quickly make selections in a variety of categories to best find a motor that matches their specific application’s needs.

The Motor Search Tool allows users to select a motor type, gearbox type (or go without), voltage, and phase (for AC motors). There is also a dominant variable section that provides a way to focus the results based on desired speed, torque or power. Users will determine which factor is most important to the application and drag the slider bars select a range.

Motor Selection Resources:

1. The Motor Search Tool is available on the AC, DC and Brushless motor pages. When looking for information on the advantages and specifications of a motor with different gearbox combinations, it is best to use the tool on individual pages as they highlight the strengths of each gearmotor type.

2. Need to quickly convert or calculate units? Download Groschopp’s STP (speed, torque, power) calculator to easily convert between English or metric units and to calculate torque based on speed and power, or vice versa.

3. Know the application’s duty cycle. Groschopp’s standard motor specifications are based on continuous duty operation. It is important to know that a smaller motor can often be used if it operates intermittently. Groschopp has a proprietary software to determine the best motor type for intermittent applications.

4. Modified and custom motors are often considered for harsh environments or challenging applications. Groschopp’s website allows users to virtually modify a motor by using the “Customize It” tool, found on individual product pages.

For over 80 years, Groschopp Inc. has delivered expert technical assistance, superior product performance, quality-honed workmanship and industry experience in the manufacture of highly engineered fractional horsepower electric motors and gear motors for OEM and distribution products. With products designed and manufactured in the USA, Groschopp offers a full line of AC, DC, brushless DC and universal motors—as well as AC and brushless controls—that can be combined with right angle worm, planetary, right angle planetary or parallel shaft gearboxes. (An ISO 9001:2008 registered company.)

If you would like to know more about this topic, please call the Groschopp sales team at 712-722-4135 or browse the website with the following link: http://www.groschopp.com/motor-search-tool.