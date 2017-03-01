Entrepreneur magazine recently released its Fastest-Growing Franchises rankings, recognizing the top 100 companies with the greatest franchise unit growth in North America. Thanks to its exceptional growth last year, New York-based mobile fitness concept GYMGUYZ was included on this year’s highly competitive list, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking.

“The ranking shows that we are growing at a record-breaking pace and not slowing down, proving that we can compete with big players in the industry,” said GYMGUYZ Founder and CEO Josh York. “Our mobile concept and proven system allows us to scale faster than almost any other franchise brand, and our service for our clients is unmatched, creating a growing demand for GYMGUYZ across the country.”

With a total of 94 franchise territories sold since it began franchising two years ago, GYMGUYZ plans to celebrate the opening of its 100th location during the first quarter of 2017. This milestone is a huge accomplishment for the brand and will fuel even faster growth in the upcoming year, with the goal of reaching 220 territories by the end of 2017, as well as plans for its first international expansion in Canada by mid-2017.

“Growth is what the franchise model is built upon,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The companies on this list are proving that with the right infrastructure, innovation and determination, franchising empowers brands to not only come out of the gate running, but to sustain impressive growth for nationwide expansion.”

Entrepreneur’s 2017 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on each company’s net franchise-unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 31, 2015 to July 31, 2016, with ties broken based on percentage growth. GYMGUYZ’s position on the ranking is a testament to the popularity of its concept with both franchisees and customers.

GYMGUYZ brings state-of-the-art fitness technology, 365 pieces of equipment and expertise to its rapidly growing customer base at the setting of their choice. With a focus on highly personalized training programs for clients of all ages, each partnership begins with a series of assessments evaluating clients’ body measurements and nutrition habits as well as their fitness and personal goals in order to determine the ideal course of action. GYMGUYZ trainers structure convenient, customized and creative workouts to help each client meet their individual needs.

To view GYMGUYZ in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing. Results can also be seen in the March issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

GYMGUYZ is # 1 in Home Personal Training providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., bringing their premier health and wellness services to the comfort of a customer’s home, office, or setting of choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, today the mobile brand employs a full fleet of trucks to bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert coaches to their customers’ doors. Whether providing one-on-one training or inclusive group sessions, GYMGUYZ helps equip individuals with the resources to reach their fitness goals. Propelled by a unique take on an in-demand service, and fueled by a passionate corporate team, GYMGUYZ is pushing itself toward significant expansion through franchising. Now with over 100 locations across the country, GYMGUYZ is the fastest growing fitness concept in the United States. For more information on GYMGUYZ, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising opportunities with GYMGUYZ, visit http://www.gymguyzfranchise.com/.