DowKey Miniature Mechanical Switches at Satellite 2017 The World's Largest Manufacturer of Electro-mechanical Switches.

Dow-Key® Microwave to Feature New Miniature Mechanical Switches at Satellite 2017, Booth 315, in Washington, D.C., on March 6-9 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

SATELLITE is the conduit for shaping the future of global satellite communications. This year, SATELLITE unites aerospace thought leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, technicians, engineers and enthusiasts together in a single location for the most significant and largest world-wide satellite technology event of the entire year. For much more than 35 years, SATELLITE has played a crucial role in discovering how satellites may form the future of the world. The show embraces a community of aerospace professionals out of each market and field of study, welcoming nations from more than 150 countries around the planet.

This year, Dow-Key Microwave will feature its’ New PCB mounted, Low Mass/Power Miniature Mechanical Switches. The switches are designed with an overall size of 0.75” x 075” x 0.58”, weight of 0.5 ounces for high throughput Satellite applications where small size, reduced weight, and less power consumption are requirements.

About Dow-Key® Microwave Corporation

As the world’s largest manufacturer of electromechanical switches, Dow-Key® Microwave Corporation is committed to providing unparalleled customer service, competitive pricing, on-time delivery and products that are distinguished by quality and reliability. Founded in 1945, Dow-Key® is the oldest continuously operating switch manufacturer in the United States. Today, the company is part of the Microwave Products Group, a subsidiary of Dover Corporation. Dover is a multi-billion dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary electronic components and systems.