SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, has announced they will be hosting a webcast focused on Microsoft’s new enterprise business solution, Dynamics 365 for Operations. The webcast will occur on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

The webcast, entitled “Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Professional Services Firms,” will be centered on Dynamics 365 for Operations and its capabilities for professional services firms. SBS Group’s enterprise solution, AXIO for Professional Services, will be featured and demoed throughout the webcast. Attendees will learn about how SBS Group’s unique combination of industry experience and solution development makes them an ideal partner for professional services firms.

The presenters for the webcast are Robbie Morrison and Sandeep Chaudhury. Morrison is the recently named Chief Solution Strategist at SBS Group after previously leading the enterprise division. Chaudhury is a well-respected Senior Solutions Architect and Lead Functional Consultant for Dynamics AX and Dynamics 365 for Operations. Both presenters bring vast experience in ERP implementation and solution development as well as expertise in the professional services industry.

Registration for the webcast is free. To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8589357729067166465.

