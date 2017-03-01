Ranked #22 Isaac Ratcliffe (Guelph, OHL) “Ratcliffe is a big, powerful winger and has played well in all situations,” said ISS Hockey Director of Scouting Dennis MacInnis. “He skates well, with good mobility for a big guy. His combination of size and skills should translate to the pro level.”

ISS Hockey has released its monthly rankings of the top prospects eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft. This month’s rankings include the top 140 skaters, along with the top 10 goaltenders, as evaluated and ranked by ISS Hockey’s worldwide network of scouts.

Below is the ISS Top 31, highlighting the rankings for the top 31 prospects, which is released on the first Wednesday of every month during the hockey season. An interactive page where the ISS Top 31 can be viewed, sorted, and commented on, and where users can interact with our scouts, can be viewed at: isshockey.com/iss-top-31

Rank-Name-Position-Team-League

1 - Patrick, Nolan - C - Brandon - WHL

2 - Hischier, Nico - C - Halifax - QMJHL

3 - Tippett, Owen - RW - Mississauga - OHL

4 - Vilardi, Gabe - C - Windsor - OHL

5 - Liljegren, Timothy - RD - Rogle - SweJE

6 - Mittelstadt, Casey - C – Eden Prairie - MN-HS

7 - Rasmussen, Michael - C - Tri-City - WHL

8 - Foote, Callan - RD - Kelowna - WHL

9 - Kostin, Klim - C - Dynamo - KHL

10 - Valimaki, Juuso - LD - Tri-City - WHL

11 - Tolvanen, Eeli - LW - Sioux City - USHL

12 - Hague, Nicolas - RD - Mississauga - OHL

13 - Makar, Cale - RD - Brooks - AJHL

14 - Glass, Cody - C- Portland - WHL

15 - Pettersson, Elias - C - Timra - SweAl

16 - Lind, Kole - C - Kelowna - WHL

17 - Necas, Martin - RW - Brno Kometa HC - CzeE

18 - Comtois, Maxime - LW - Victoriaville - QMJHL

19 - Poehling, Ryan - C - St. Cloud State - NCHC

20 - Yamamoto, Kailer - RW - Spokane - WHL

21 - Bowers, Shane - C - Waterloo - USHL

22 - Ratcliffe, Isaac - LW - Guelph - OHL

23 - Suzuki, Nick - C - Owen Sound - OHL

24 - Norris, Joushua - C - USA U18 - NTDP

25 - Vaakanainen, Urho - LD - JYP Jyvaskyla - FinE

26 - Jokiharju, Henri - RD - Portland - WHL

27 - Andersson, Lias - LW - HV71 - SweJE

28 - Anderson-Dolan, Jaret - C - Spokane - WHL

29 - Vesalainen, Kristian - LW - V. Frolunda - SweE

30 - Elvenes, Lukas - RW - Rogle - SweJE

31 - Thomas, Robert - C - London - OHL

The goaltender battle remained stagnant this Month as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen held firm over #2-ranked goaltender Jake Oettinger. The #1-ranked skater, Nolan Patrick, also maintained his top spot, though Timothy Liljegren fell from #2 last month to #5 this month.

There was plenty of shuffling occurring in the middle and tail-end of the Top 31, with particularly large leaps being made by Joshua Norris (#63 in February to #24 in March) and Isaac Ratcliffe (#42 in February to #22 in March). Ratcliffe’s impressive play with the OHL’s Guelph Storm caught many people’s attention, including that of ISS Hockey Director of Scouting Dennis MacInnis.

“Ratcliffe is a big, powerful winger and has played well in all situations,” said MacInnis. “He skates well, with good mobility for a big guy. His combination of size and skills should translate to the pro level.”

About ISS Hockey

ISS Hockey (International Scouting Services) is the world’s leading independent scouting and information provider on hockey prospects. Founded in 2002, ISS is a division of HockeyTech, a worldwide leader in hockey technology, analytics and information services. ISS scouts, evaluates, analyzes and ranks players internationally on behalf of its many clients. ISS data is widely utilized in the hockey world, building an industry leading reputation for the best and most comprehensive scouting information. The key to the success of ISS is the incredible worldwide network of ISS Hockey scouts. ISS scouts are within reach of every young hockey player in the world, and attend every major hockey tournament, in addition to thousands of league games. All players that we rank will have been seen and evaluated many times by several ISS scouts.

