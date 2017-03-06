Music Choice Declares March Women’s Music Month

Women are roaring louder than ever in 2017, and Music Choice is celebrating them by declaring March Women's Music Month. From March 6-27th, Music Choice is highlighting some of the baddest boss babes in music.

Check out music videos, exclusive interviews and playlists from favorite female artists as they salute their fellow hit makers, in the Trending Now category On Demand. Exclusive women’s themed playlists from Fergie, Kehlani, and Charli XCX can be found On Demand along with popular music videos from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and many more!

To coincide with Women’s Music Month, Music Choice will be hosting a national sweepstakes entitled: “Party with Britney Spears: VIP Vegas Style.” One Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for two to see Britney Spears “Piece of Me” show at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in May. The lucky winner will also receive a two night stay in Las Vegas, transportation to and from the airport and the opportunity to meet Britney backstage for a special meet and greet. The contest runs March 6-19th on @MusicChoice on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Official rules on how to enter can be found here: http://smarturl.it/MCBritney

On the go, music and videos will be featured on the Music Choice App including exclusive digital content and block programming on the Hit List Video Channel.

For more information on Music Choice, log on to http://www.musicchoice.com