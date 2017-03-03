Boston, MA, March 3, 2017 – CustomerCentric Selling® (CCS®), a proven methodology for improving revenue growth and sales performance, today announced that Training Industry, Inc. has named CustomerCentric Selling® to the select list of Top 20 Sales Training Companies for the ninth straight year in a row, since Training Industry first started publishing the prestigious list in 2009.

“The companies that earned their place on the 2017 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list have each demonstrated significant innovation in 2017, with a specific focus on improving the learner experience,” said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc.

CustomerCentric Selling® President and Chief Operating Officer, Frank Visgatis, states, “We’re extremely honored to be included in this distinguished list for the ninth consecutive year. Training Industry is a highly regarded and trusted resource for those organizations seeking the best in our space.” Visgatis adds, “This illustrious recognition speaks to the efficacy of our sales methodology that continues to produce tremendous sales success for our clients worldwide.”

Selection of this year's Top 20 Sales Training Companies was based on the following:



Industry recognition and impact on the sales training industry

Innovation in the sales training market

Company size and growth potential

Breadth of service offering

Strength of clients served

Geographic reach

“The sales training sector has shown a significant focus on coaching and sustaining the impact of companies’ investment in sales training,” said Doug Harward, CEO, Training Industry, Inc. “We continue to find emerging practices coming to market first through the sales training sector.”

About CustomerCentric Selling® - The Sales Training Company:

CustomerCentric Selling® (CCS®) specializes in world-class sales training.

CustomerCentric Selling® (CCS®) is a proven methodology for predictably improving revenue growth and sales performance. Founded in 2002, CCS® helps clients worldwide to implement repeatable, auditable and scalable sales processes that, when combined with CustomerCentric Messaging® (Sales Ready Messaging®), guides marketing and sales to have meaningful conversations with customers and prospects. This results in winning high-value deals, retaining and growing client relationships and improving the predictability and accuracy of sales forecasts.

CustomerCentric Selling® is annually named to Training Industry’s list of Top Sales Training Companies. For more information, visit http://www.customercentric.com

