We are thrilled to have zSpace involved from the beginning to help design OpenXR and bring it into the VR ecosystem.

zSpace, Inc., a leading education company that brings mixed reality experiences to computing, today announced it is joining The Khronos™ Group’s OpenXR™ working group to define a cross-vendor, royalty-free, open standard for access to modern virtual reality (VR) devices. The Khronos Group is an industry consortium accelerating the development and deployment of cross platform, open standard APIs that bring the latest hardware capabilities to developers everywhere.

Along with other Khronos members, zSpace will help define and support the development of OpenXR, a standard to enable VR applications to easily connect to VR hardware. Announced earlier this year, key components of the new standard will include APIs for tracking of headsets, controllers and other objects, and for easily integrating devices into a VR runtime. This will enable applications to be portable to any VR system that conforms to the Khronos standard, significantly enhancing the end-user experience, and driving more choice of content to spur further growth in the VR market.

“As a founding member of Khronos OpenXR, zSpace is honored to play a key role in defining how developers will integrate VR technology across various platforms,” said Doug Twilleager, zSpace CTO of Software. “We truly are on the forefront of something amazing, something game-changing, about how we interact and communicate with computers and the rest of the world.”

No stranger to cutting-edge VR innovation, at CES 2016, zSpace built an integration with Google Chromium, called the zSpace zBrowser, enriching content and enabling users to enjoy the internet in a more immersive and interactive way. zBrowser put users right in the action with dynamically-generated 3D and VR content. In addition, zSpace is already working with various education online content providers in the areas of STEM, medicine, and the arts. As a member of this initiative, zSpace strives to make this experience available through all browsers and application developers.

”An important part of making successful Khronos APIs that become widely adopted is the involvement of major industry players to ensure that the standards genuinely meet market needs. We are thrilled to have zSpace involved from the beginning to help design OpenXR and bring it into the VR ecosystem. The VR expertise that zSpace brings to the initiative will help in our mission to decrease industry fragmentation and increase VR adoption," said Neil Trevett, The Khronos Group President.

zSpace is presenting at GDC in the Khronos Booth South Hall #2419, in the featured session, “WebGL for zSpace” on Wednesday, March 1 at 3 p.m. and Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m.

About The Khronos Group

The Khronos Group is an industry consortium creating open standards to enable the authoring and acceleration of parallel computing, graphics, vision and neural nets on a wide variety of platforms and devices. Khronos standards include Vulkan®, OpenGL®, OpenGL® ES, OpenGL® SC, WebGL™, SPIR-V™, OpenCL™, SYCL™, OpenVX™, NNEF™, COLLADA™, OpenXR™ and glTF™. Khronos members are enabled to contribute to the development of Khronos specifications, are empowered to vote at various stages before public deployment, and are able to accelerate the delivery of their cutting-edge accelerated platforms and applications through early access to specification drafts and conformance tests.

About zSpace

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. Our product, zSpace®, brings mixed reality to computing, creating lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive. Among its numerous awards and accolades, zSpace was named “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., “Best in Show at ISTE” by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and was ranked #143 on the 2016 Inc. 500 list. zSpace is a privately held, venture backed company located in Sunnyvale, California, and has been granted more than 25 patents for its innovative technologies. For more information, visit http://www.zspace.com, or follow on Twitter @zSpace.

###

Vulkan is a registered trademark of The Khronos Group. Khronos, SPIR-V, SYCL, WebGL, COLLADA, OpenVX, OpenXR, glTF and NNEF and are trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc. OpenCL is a trademark of Apple Inc. and OpenGL is a registered trademark and the OpenGL ES and OpenGL SC logos are trademarks of Silicon Graphics International used under license by Khronos. All other product names, trademarks, and/or company names are used solely for identification and belong to their respective owners.