YourMembership (YM), a leading cloud-based software provider for associations and member-based organizations worldwide, today announced the company is sponsoring The ASAE Foundation Pour and is hosting the first-ever ASAE Brain Dates at the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) 2017 Great Ideas Conference. The four-day, annual event is being held March 4 – 7, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

“We are pleased to sponsor multiple events at this year’s event,” said JP Guilbault, president and CEO of YourMembership. “Great Ideas is an outstanding opportunity for association leaders from around the world to gather, then connect, learn and collaborate on thoughts and insights they need to move their organizations forward in our rapidly-changing digital environment.”

Guilbault added: “Our involvement in Great Ideas is further evidence of our passionate commitment to research and education through the ASAE Foundation. It’s our continuous mission to help empower association leaders and the association community to save time, leverage membership data for better engagement, reduce costs, and ultimately grow their organizations. In this way, associations can stay competitive and relevant, and make a difference.”

“We are excited about YourMembership’s involvement at the 2017 Great Ideas Conference,” said ASAE President and CEO John H. Graham, IV, FASAE, CAE. “In addition to supporting the ASAE Foundation’s Pour event, they are also helping to introduce a new, engaging networking format called Brain Dates. Attendees will schedule one-on-one learning meetings on specific topics, so participants can share knowledge and learn from each other.”

The ASAE Foundation Pour (7 PM – 9 PM, March 4, 2017)

On behalf of the ASAE Foundation, YM is co-sponsoring the Pour event in the Garden Terrace to kick-off the Great Ideas Conference. Association executives are expected to enjoy a relaxing and sociable evening garnished with fine wine, craft beer and exquisite foods. Tickets are still available, and discounted tickets are being offered for young association professionals under the age of 35.

ASAE Brain Dates Lounge and Bookstore (daily, March 4 – 7, 2017)

ASAE Brain Dates, one-on-one learning meetings scheduled through a mobile app with fellow leaders in attendance, is a creative way for association executives to connect in a location called the Brain Dates Lounge and Bookstore. The idea is to remove the barriers to networking and help leaders immediately start meaningful conversations on a variety of topics dependent on each one’s interests. YM is the host sponsor of the daily informal networking gathering.

On Sunday, March 5, Guilbault is leading a CEO Brain & Brunch topic coined “Brainwaves: The Next Big Impact” from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM in the Blue Spring Room at the Hyatt. He will engage with top association executives to openly discuss industry challenges and trends, such as strategies for technology and member data regulations; securing membership data; virtual events; and the effect of a shrinking, better-connected world on organizations, among other subjects.

To get tickets to the ASAE Foundation Pour, click here. To learn more about the ASAE Brain Dates, click here. For more information about YM and its portfolio of association management, online learning and organization management products, visit YourMembership or call +1 727.827.0046.

About YourMembership

