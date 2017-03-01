Jeff Bezos to Keynote SATELLITE 2017 Conference

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, and Founder & CEO of Amazon Jeff’s unending, life-long passion for innovation is clearly embedded in the Blue Origin mission. I’m looking forward to a discussion that will provide attendees with an exclusive look at some very cool rocket technology.

The organizers of SATELLITE 2017 confirmed today that Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and founder and CEO of Amazon, will deliver a keynote address to attendees during the Tuesday morning keynote session. Bezos will appear on stage with SATELLITE 2017 Chairman Jeffrey Hill to share his vision of our future in space and share Blue Origin’s exciting new launch vehicle technology.

Jeff Bezos has invested in expanding our ability to access, explore and conduct business in space. Blue Origin is an important part of the rapidly growing, privately-owned U.S. commercial launch services landscape, which today offers more flexible, agile and low-cost options for satellite operators than ever before.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin and founder and CEO of Amazon, as our special guest keynote speaker at SATELLITE 2017. Jeff’s unending, life-long passion for innovation is clearly embedded in the Blue Origin mission. I’m looking forward to a discussion that will provide attendees with an exclusive look at some very cool rocket technology (along with a few very pleasant surprises) courtesy of Blue Origin,” said Jeffrey Hill, Chairman of SATELLITE 2017.

Bezos is one of 200+ speakers that highlight the most prolific SATELLITE program of all time, which will also feature specialized Forums broken out by several topics and themes, including 5G, cyber-security & interference, engineering, finance, government & military, ground segment, mobility, and innovation.

SATELLITE 2017 will be held March 6-9, 2017 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center located at 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. Registration for SATELLITE 2017 is open – visit our website http://www.SATShow.com and sign up before prices increase on March 4th.

