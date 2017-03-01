Tony Roma’s and our team members are interwoven into the fabric of each of our local communities, and we are excited to partner with Make-A-Wish to help grant the heartfelt wishes of children in our communities

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, invites fans everywhere to support children in their community by purchasing a Make-A-Wish Fundraising Card any day during the month of March. An amazing deal valued at up to $48, each Make-A-Wish Fundraising Card is available for only $20 and gives guests four free appetizers, letting them help grant a wish while sharing a dish. The local Make-A-Wish chapter will receive $10 for each card sold at participating Tony Roma’s, ensuring the proceeds benefit children in the local community.

“Tony Roma’s and our team members are interwoven into the fabric of each of our local communities, and we are excited to partner with Make-A-Wish to help grant the heartfelt wishes of children in our communities,” said Jim Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Romacorp, Inc. “This special fundraising program serves as a way for Tony Roma’s and our guests to give back to an incredible organization that is making a difference in the lives of children and families around the world every day.”

Having served families for more than 45 years, it’s no secret that the Tony Roma’s brand revolves around family. With the help of volunteers and fundraisers like this one, Make-A-Wish grants a wish somewhere in the world every 35 minutes. The organization has granted more than 270,000 wishes since its inception in 1980, and continues to change the lives of children every day. In November 2016, Tony Roma’s debuted its new global prototype restaurant in Orlando, FL and partnered with Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida by donating a portion of sales from its VIP event to support the organization. The new Make-A-Wish Fundraising program builds on this partnership and brings the fundraising effort to communities in Florida, Texas, Iowa, Illinois, and California.

“Organizations like Make-A-Wish couldn’t make the impact on the lives of children that we do, without the support of local partners like Tony Roma’s,” said Mike Harris, Board of Directors Chairman of Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida. “By purchasing a Make-A-Wish Fundraising Card, guests can gift a little piece of magic in a sick child’s life. Having the opportunity to dig into some delicious Tony Roma’s appetizers while supporting children in need is brilliant!”

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 150 restaurant locations in more than 30 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 45 years ago in North Miami, Florida. Tony Roma's is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 U.S. study of wish impact, most health professionals surveyed believe a wish-come-true has positive impacts on the health of children. Kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences help strengthen the entire family. Headquartered in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States and its territories. With the help of generous donors and more than 28,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish grants a wish somewhere in the country every 35 minutes. It has granted more than 270,000 wishes since its inception in 1980; more than 14,800 in 2015 alone. Visit Make-A-Wish at http://www.wish.org to learn more.