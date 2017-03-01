American Quilter’s Society Awards over $50,000 to Contest Winners at AQS QuiltWeek® in Daytona Beach, FL

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the winners of the AQS Quilt Contest. More than $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek® – Daytona Beach, FL., which runs from March 1 to March 4 at the Ocean Center, 101 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118.

Best of Show Award

As part of the American Quilter’s Society’s celebration of quilting excellence, the contest recognizes the skill and creativity of today’s quiltmakers, as artists compete in the AQS Quilt Contest for more than $50,000 in cash awards. Entries come from around the world to compete in the contest. This year’s winners come from twenty different states and four countries.

These winning quilts will astound the 15,000 quilters expected to visit AQS QuiltWeek in Daytona Beach this week:

Best of Show Award
#628    SILK ROAD SAMPLER, Melissa Sobotka, Richardson, TX

Best Wall Quilt Award
#514    TUSCANY VILLAGE, Claudia Scheja, Werne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Best Use of Color Award
#405    WHEN I’M 64, Diane J. Evans, Schenectady, NY

Best Original Design Award
#118    BY THE CHIMNEY WITH CARE, Karen Turnbull, Laguna Niguel, CA

Best Hand Workmanship Award
#312    MY SWEET HOUSE WITH KIRARA, Ayako Kawakami, Chiba, Japan

Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award
#117    EWE ARE MY SUNSHINE, Janet Stone, Overland Park, KS

Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award
#512    THE PAISLEY PEACOCK, Bethanne Nemesh, Allentown, PA

Large Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted        
First        #109    TROPICAL PUNCH, Ann Horton, Redwood Valley, CA
Second        #106    VICTORY, Colette Dumont, Saint-Romain, Quebec, Canada
Third        #102    THE WHOLE IS GREATER THAN THE SUM OF ITS PARTS, Cassandra Ireland Beaver, Urbana, OH
Hon. Mention    #104    WITH ALL MY HEARTS, Helen Williams Butler, Alpine, UT

Large Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted
First        #226    LAZY AFTERNOON, Hiroko Miyama and Masanobu Miyama, Chofu City, Tokyo, Japan
Second        #236    CACHE OF CARATS, Gail Stepanek and Jan Hutchison, New Lenox, IL
Third        #216    REFLECTIONS OF CAPE TOWN, Cynthia England, Dickinson, TX
Hon. Mention    #228    BARBARA’S CIRCLE, Beth Nufer and Clem Buzick, Brookings, OR

Hand Quilted Quilts    
First        #320    SHELLABRATION, Christine Wickert, Penfield, NY
Second        #318    FUN AND FANCY, Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth, CA
Third        #301    PRIMROSE AND PROMISES, Cathy Bingham, Knoxville, TN
Hon. Mention    #315    CONSIDER THE LILIES, Audra Rasnake, Meadowview, VA

Wall Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted
First        #412    MAGICAL TOYS, Flora Joy, Johnson City, TN
Second        #433    DEAR ME! INSPIRED BY DEAR JANE, Claire Victor, Scottsdale, AZ
Third        #407    TECHNICOLOR DECO, Shirley Gisi, Colorado Springs, CO
Hon. Mention    #423    COLOR FLOW, Brenda S. Roach, Bloomfield, IN

Wall Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted        
First        #420    WICKEDLY GREEN, Deborah Poole, Shelley, ID
Second        #507    SPRINGTIME IN THE GEISHA’S GARDEN, Margaret Solomon Gunn, Gorham, ME
Third        #516    STARS & SPARKS, Judy Mercer Tescher, Pendleton, IN
Hon. Mention    #515    BLESSED BALTIMORE, Sherry Southgate, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Wall Quilts – Pictorial
First        #605    EMMA IN THE LOOKING GLASS, Lenore Crawford, Midland, MI
Second        #606    MAC MACAW, Deb Crine, Marco Island, FL
Third        #627    POINSETTIA, Laura Ruiz, Malabar, FL
Hon. Mention    #622    THE GOOSE FACTORY, Claudia Clark Myers, Duluth, MN

Wall Quilts – 1st Entry in an AQS Daytona Beach Quilt Contest
First        #712    BLUE THROATED BARBET, Deb Crine, Marco Island, FL
Second        #724    SOLITAIRE, Lisa Maechtlen, Anchorage, AK
Third        #729    ARPEGGIO, Beth Schillig, Columbus, OH
Hon. Mention    #718    MOROCCAN MOONFIRE, Tami Graeber and Judi Doud, Tucson, AZ

All of the winning quilts, as well as those of the semifinalists, will be on display at the Ocean Center from Wednesday through Saturday. In addition, AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a number of other special exhibits, workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry, and an extensive merchant mall comprised of both local and national vendors.

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek is $14 per day and tickets can be purchased at the door. Multi-day tickets are available. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ticket and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903.

About the American Quilter’s Society

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 33 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information on the American Quilter’s Society, please visit http://www.americanquilter.com or call 1-270-898-7903.

