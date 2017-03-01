Best of Show Award Over $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek® – Daytona Beach, FL. The Daytona Beach AQS QuiltWeek® event will run from March 1 to March 4 at the Ocean Center, 101 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118.

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, is pleased to announce the winners of the AQS Quilt Contest. More than $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winners at AQS QuiltWeek® – Daytona Beach, FL. The Daytona Beach AQS QuiltWeek® event will run from March 1 to March 4 at the Ocean Center, 101 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118.

As part of the American Quilter’s Society’s celebration of quilting excellence, the contest recognizes the skill and creativity of today’s quiltmakers, as artists compete in the AQS Quilt Contest for more than $50,000 in cash awards. Entries come from around the world to compete in the contest. This year’s winners come from twenty different states and four countries.

These winning quilts will astound the 15,000 quilters expected to visit AQS QuiltWeek in Daytona Beach this week:

Best of Show Award

#628 SILK ROAD SAMPLER, Melissa Sobotka, Richardson, TX

Best Wall Quilt Award

#514 TUSCANY VILLAGE, Claudia Scheja, Werne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Best Use of Color Award

#405 WHEN I’M 64, Diane J. Evans, Schenectady, NY

Best Original Design Award

#118 BY THE CHIMNEY WITH CARE, Karen Turnbull, Laguna Niguel, CA

Best Hand Workmanship Award

#312 MY SWEET HOUSE WITH KIRARA, Ayako Kawakami, Chiba, Japan

Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award

#117 EWE ARE MY SUNSHINE, Janet Stone, Overland Park, KS

Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award

#512 THE PAISLEY PEACOCK, Bethanne Nemesh, Allentown, PA

Large Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted

First #109 TROPICAL PUNCH, Ann Horton, Redwood Valley, CA

Second #106 VICTORY, Colette Dumont, Saint-Romain, Quebec, Canada

Third #102 THE WHOLE IS GREATER THAN THE SUM OF ITS PARTS, Cassandra Ireland Beaver, Urbana, OH

Hon. Mention #104 WITH ALL MY HEARTS, Helen Williams Butler, Alpine, UT

Large Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted

First #226 LAZY AFTERNOON, Hiroko Miyama and Masanobu Miyama, Chofu City, Tokyo, Japan

Second #236 CACHE OF CARATS, Gail Stepanek and Jan Hutchison, New Lenox, IL

Third #216 REFLECTIONS OF CAPE TOWN, Cynthia England, Dickinson, TX

Hon. Mention #228 BARBARA’S CIRCLE, Beth Nufer and Clem Buzick, Brookings, OR

Hand Quilted Quilts

First #320 SHELLABRATION, Christine Wickert, Penfield, NY

Second #318 FUN AND FANCY, Zena Thorpe, Chatsworth, CA

Third #301 PRIMROSE AND PROMISES, Cathy Bingham, Knoxville, TN

Hon. Mention #315 CONSIDER THE LILIES, Audra Rasnake, Meadowview, VA

Wall Quilts – Stationary Machine Quilted

First #412 MAGICAL TOYS, Flora Joy, Johnson City, TN

Second #433 DEAR ME! INSPIRED BY DEAR JANE, Claire Victor, Scottsdale, AZ

Third #407 TECHNICOLOR DECO, Shirley Gisi, Colorado Springs, CO

Hon. Mention #423 COLOR FLOW, Brenda S. Roach, Bloomfield, IN

Wall Quilts – Movable Machine Quilted

First #420 WICKEDLY GREEN, Deborah Poole, Shelley, ID

Second #507 SPRINGTIME IN THE GEISHA’S GARDEN, Margaret Solomon Gunn, Gorham, ME

Third #516 STARS & SPARKS, Judy Mercer Tescher, Pendleton, IN

Hon. Mention #515 BLESSED BALTIMORE, Sherry Southgate, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Wall Quilts – Pictorial

First #605 EMMA IN THE LOOKING GLASS, Lenore Crawford, Midland, MI

Second #606 MAC MACAW, Deb Crine, Marco Island, FL

Third #627 POINSETTIA, Laura Ruiz, Malabar, FL

Hon. Mention #622 THE GOOSE FACTORY, Claudia Clark Myers, Duluth, MN

Wall Quilts – 1st Entry in an AQS Daytona Beach Quilt Contest

First #712 BLUE THROATED BARBET, Deb Crine, Marco Island, FL

Second #724 SOLITAIRE, Lisa Maechtlen, Anchorage, AK

Third #729 ARPEGGIO, Beth Schillig, Columbus, OH

Hon. Mention #718 MOROCCAN MOONFIRE, Tami Graeber and Judi Doud, Tucson, AZ

All of the winning quilts, as well as those of the semifinalists, will be on display at the Ocean Center from Wednesday through Saturday. In addition, AQS QuiltWeek will be hosting a number of other special exhibits, workshops with some of the top talent in the quilt industry, and an extensive merchant mall comprised of both local and national vendors.

Admission to AQS QuiltWeek is $14 per day and tickets can be purchased at the door. Multi-day tickets are available. Hours are Wednesday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ticket and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903.

About the American Quilter’s Society

The American Quilter’s Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For 33 years, AQS has been the leading voice in quilting inspiration and advice. At AQS, we believe that with the proper resources, the creative individual can take their quilting projects beyond what they can imagine. For more information on the American Quilter’s Society, please visit http://www.americanquilter.com or call 1-270-898-7903.