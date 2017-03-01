NFL Alumni Announces New Health and Wellness Resources for Members

Members and their immediate families will have access to dentists, vision plans, and pharmacies, with no limit on the number of times it can be utilized.

The NFL Alumni (NFLA) and Competitive Health, Inc. today announced the launch of a new Discount Medical Plan that will be available to all NFL Alumni former player members and their immediate family.

"Helping our members maintain strong health and wellness is one of our top priorities, so I’m thrilled to make this discount medical plan available to our members,” said Joe Pisarcik, President and CEO of the NFLA. “Being able to provide a benefit like this has been a goal of ours and ability to help our members shrink their out of pocket healthcare costs will definitely be a huge help to our alumni.”

The Discount Medical Plan features valuable benefits including access to vision, dental, pharmacy, medical bill negotiation, hearing, lab, imaging services, and much more. Through this new benefit, former players and their immediate families will have access to national health networks and services that save our members money when they have a service that is limited or not covered by insurance.

“WellCard Savings provides access to services that help Associations and their members save money on prescriptions, dental, vision, hearing, lab, imaging, services, etc. that are not covered or limited. The convenience of offering members access to one platform of healthcare perks is something that isn’t available in the marketplace,” said Kimberly Darling, Founder and CEO of Competitive Health. “We are looking forward to our relationship with the NFL Alumni and being able to provide its members with meaningful services.”

“Sometimes when you’re dealing with healthcare plans, like dental and vision, there are annual limitations,” added Pisarcik. “Access to WellCard Savings will help our alumni. Members and their immediate families will have access to dentists, vision plans, and pharmacies, with no limit on the number of times it can be utilized.”

For more information on the services provided to NFLA members and families, please visit the membership benefits page or contact memberservice(at)nflalumni(dot)org.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is an award-winning, privately held company providing patented technology and consumer-driven programs that create measurable returns to clients throughout the United States. To learn more, call 1-888-642-6490 or email sales(at)competitivehealth(dot)com.

About the NFL Alumni Association

The NFL Alumni Association is a nationwide group of former National Football League players, coaches and other employees whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The association offers a variety of medical, financial and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its "Caring for Kids" programs. For more information, please visit http://www.nflalumni.org.