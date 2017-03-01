TR Fire Grill enjoys a special connection with families in the community, and we want to give guests an opportunity to eat what they crave while supporting the brave

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of TR Fire Grill, invites Winter Park fans to support children and families in the local community by purchasing a Make-A-Wish Fundraising Card any day during the month of March. Valued at up to $52, each Make-A-Wish Fundraising Card is available for only $20. Guests will feel like their wishes have been granted with access to four free delicious appetizers beginning the day the card is purchased. Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida, the local chapter of the global organization, will receive $10 for each card sold at TR Fire Grill.

“TR Fire Grill enjoys a special connection with families in the community, and we want to give guests an opportunity to eat what they crave while supporting the brave,” said Jim Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Romacorp, Inc. “Our partnership with Make-A-Wish allows us to work with an integral part of the community that is actively changing the lives of children and families around the world.”

Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida grants the wishes of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses in 54 counties including the Central, Northern, Space Coast and Suncoast Regions of Florida. In December 2016, TR Fire Grill and Make-A-Wish sprinkled goodwill in celebration of the holiday season with the “Cookies for a Cause” program, a holiday cookie sale where guests could support Make-A-Wish by decorating star-shaped cookies.

“It has been such a pleasure to work with TR Fire Grill on initiatives like the Make-A-Wish Fundraising Cards and Cookies for a Cause,” said Kathryn Vroman, CEO of Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida. ”We are grateful for ongoing relationships with companies like Romacorp and TR Fire Grill that help us continue to serve our community and the children that need our support the most.”

With dishes like the Oven Baked Pizza Dip featuring mouthwatering buffalo mozzarella, provolone cheese, pepperoni, sausage and garlic focaccia bread, guests will be seeing stars as they use their Make-A-Wish Fundraising Card to enjoy a delicious appetizer at TR Fire Grill. Guests will want to try the scrumptious new Smoked Chicken Lollipops, spice rubbed, smoked, and smothered in a Sriracha BBQ sauce for a bold taste sensation. With a large variety of delectable snacks, table shares and flatbreads to choose from, fans may even decide to purchase more than one Make-A-Wish Fundraising Card so they can get their fill while spreading good will!

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc. is the parent company of TR Fire Grill, a new chef-inspired American bistro located in Winter Park, Florida and Honolulu, Hawaii, with an additional location planned for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia later in 2017. Launched in November 2015, TR Fire Grill is an award-winning restaurant recognized as Best New Restaurant (2016 Winter Park Maitland Ovations Award), Best Craft Cocktail Bar (2016 Orlando Sentinel Best Bets Award), Best Happy Hour (2017 Winter Park Maitland Ovations Award) and for Best Cuisine in Orlando (2015 and 2016 OpenTable Awards). TR Fire Grill is a proud partner of the Orlando Magic (http://www.nba.com/magic/) and with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities chartered to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and our new TR Fire Grill concept, visit http://www.trfiregrill.com.

For more information about TR Fire Grill franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.trfiregrillfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586.

About Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida

Incorporated in 1994, and serving 54 counties including Central, Northern, Spacecoast, and Suncoast, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is one of the world’s leading children’s charities. With the help of generous donors and nearly 27,000 volunteers, the Foundation grants a wish every 38 minutes and has granted more than 254,000 wishes in the United States since its inception. Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida recently granted its 5,000th wish this year! For more information about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, visit cnfl.wish.org and discover how you can share the power of a wish®.