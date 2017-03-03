RateLinx, a thought leader in customized shipping and logistics management software and consulting, has announced that its President Shannon Vaillancourt and Vice President Frank Locascio have been named 2017 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Each was named a Provider Pro to Know, reflecting their leadership in logistics management. This is the second time Vaillancourt has been named a Provider Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges of today’s business climate.

Vaillancourt and Locascio were selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive editors based on submitted questionnaires and accomplishments as thought-leaders in developing and implementing customized shipping and logistics management software and consulting. RateLinx is the only logistics software firm that connects freight procurement, invoice processing and payment.

Vaillancourt founded RateLinx 15 years ago with the idea that there had to be a better way to process all modes of transportation. Locascio joined the company in 2004 and together they developed and certified ShipLinx, the flagship product of the company. They have also developed Intelligent Invoice Management leverages big data to help shippers gain visibility create Integrated Shipping Intelleignce to solve a wide range of freight management problems. RateLinx software processes more than one million transactions for its customers daily.

About RateLinx

For 15 years, RateLinx (ratelinx.com) has been a thought leader in customized shipping and logistics management software tools and consulting. From its headquarters in Madison, WI, RateLinx provides the only solution that standardizes data from freight invoice, track and trace, shipment and order and item level. The RateLinx Enterprise Suite integrates with any ERP/WMS leveraging big data and providing predictive analytics for increased visibility to solve freight management problems with Integrated Shipping Intelligence. Designed for volumes of 25 to 250,000 shipments per day, the multi-carrier, multi-modal, multi-location software tools are web- or premise-based to monitor performance by product line, sales channel or by entity. Read more about RateLinx’ thought-leading approach to logistics at ratelinx.com/blog.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit on the web at SDCExec.com.