SourceMedia — a digital marketing services, subscription information, and event company serving the financial, technology and healthcare sectors — was named as a finalist in 11 categories in the 2017 Jesse H. Neal Awards competition for business journalism and media. Categories in which SourceMedia brands are finalists include Best Media Brand, Best Website, and Best Use of Social Media, as well as numerous journalism categories.

Six of the finalist nominations went to Financial Planning, SourceMedia’s flagship brand serving the wealth management community. Three went to banking industry flagship American Banker. The others went to Accounting Today and Financial Planning’s sister brand, On Wall Street.

The entries named as finalists exemplify SourceMedia’s mission to provide superior coverage of its markets and to engage its served communities on a range of digital platforms. Topics include subjects of national significance, including the Department of Labor’s controversial fiduciary rule to protect retirement investors, the cross-selling abuses at Wells Fargo, and major regulatory enforcement lapses in the brokerage industry.

Winners of the 63rd annual Jesse H. Neal Awards will be announced Friday, March 31, in New York City. The Neal Awards, which have been called, “the Pulitzer Prizes of the business media,” recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media publications. The Neal Awards are bestowed by Connectiv: The Business Media Association.

“It’s a great honor to have 11 Neal Award finalists this year, and across such a broad range of categories,” said SourceMedia Chief Content Officer David Longobardi. “These finalist reflect SourceMedia’s ongoing commitment to, and investment in, powerful content and first-rate digital capabilities.”

A complete list of SourceMedia’s 2017 finalists follows:



Best Media Brand - Overall Editorial Excellence Financial Planning

Best Website Financial Planning

Best Use of Social Media Accounting Today

Best Series American Banker - “How Wells Fargo’s Culture Soured” by Kevin Wack

Best Series Financial Planning - “JPMorgan Whistleblower Case” by Ann Marsh

Best Single Article Financial Planning - “Deleted: FINRA Erases Many Broker Disciplinary Records” by Ann Marsh

Best News Coverage Financial Planning - “Department of Labor Fiduciary Rule”

Best Profile On Wall Street - “What’s Ronald Kruszewski’s Next Move?” by Andrew Welsch

Best News Coverage American Banker - “The Wells Fargo Scandal” by Kate Berry

Best Single Article American Banker - “Dangerous Haze: Banking Is Not Yet Going to Pot” by John Engen

Best Commentary/Blog Financial Planning - by Allan S. Roth

ABOUT SOURCEMEDIA

SourceMedia, an Observer Capital company, is a business-to-business digital marketing services, subscription information, and event company serving senior-level professionals in the financial, technology and healthcare sectors. Brands include American Banker, PaymentsSource, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Accounting Today, National Mortgage News, Employee Benefit News and Health Data Management.