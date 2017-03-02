Future Hosting Advises Upgrade As CentOS Reaches End Of Life

We advise any server administrators who are still using CentOS 5 to begin the process of migrating their sites and applications to servers with supported operating systems.

Future Hosting, a specialized VPS hosting and dedicated server hosting provider, has advised that CentOS 5 will reach end-of-life on 31 March, 2017. Hosting clients still using the CentOS 5 Linux distribution should update to a more modern operating system.

CentOS 5 was first released in April 2007 and received full updates until the end of 2012. Since then, CentOS 5 has received only maintenance and security updates. After 31 March, 2017, CentOS 5 will not receive any further updates.

CentOS is a popular distribution with web hosts and their clients because of its extreme stability. CentOS is designed to provide its users with a stable platform that can run without incident for many years. However, all software comes to the end of its life eventually. CentOS 5 users who fail to update risk compatibility issues and software and security vulnerabilities.

“CentOS 5 has been an incredible workhorse for Future Hosting and our clients. The vast majority of our clients moved to newer versions of CentOS some time ago, and we’re currently working to move the remaining few,” said Maulesh Patel, VP of Operations of Future Hosting, “We advise any server administrators who are still using CentOS 5 to begin the process of migrating their sites and applications to servers with supported operating systems.”

Although CentOS 5 will continue to function without updates, any security vulnerabilities discovered in the future won’t be fixed. It may seem unlikely that new vulnerabilities will be discovered after a decade of patches, but it’s not unusual for year’s-old software bugs to be discovered.

Once CentOS 5 reaches EOL, software developers will stop supporting it and deprecate its use. cPanel, a popular web hosting control panel, has announced that it will no longer support CentOS 5. Server administrators who don’t migrate risk being forced to use unsupported and unmaintained versions of vital software.

###

About Future Hosting, LLC

Founded in 2001, Future Hosting is a privately held leading Internet solutions provider specializing in managed hosting, including Dedicated Servers, Virtual Private Servers, and Hybrid Virtual Private Servers. The company has built a strong reputation for its high-quality service, innovative pricing models, and 3-hour Service Level Agreement. Future Hosting is based in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.futurehosting.com