Today Infolinx System Solutions™, a leading provider of enterprise physical records management software, announced the upgrade to version 3.5 of Infolinx WEB™ by the York County Archives in Pennsylvania. This latest upgrade includes advanced space management and ECM integration with Laserfiche, expanding the county’s ability to manage both physical and electronic records.

The York County Archives stores records for more than 40 county offices during various time periods throughout the county’s 250-year history. Stored records include marriages, deeds, wills, birth records, death records, and tax records.

The Infolinx WEB 3.5 space management capability enables York County Archives users to efficiently manage available warehouse space. This feature allows users to identify and allocate open spaces for incoming inventory, as well as analyze space usage trends, providing insight into future facility needs.

The upgraded application also includes ECM integration with Laserfiche, providing users with rapid, secure access to both physical and electronic records from the Infolinx WEB platform.

In addition to deepened integrations with Microsoft SharePoint and Iron Mountain IM Link, new features of Infolinx WEB 3.5 include multiple language support, extended search capabilities, and configurable user-level email notifications to streamline in-app communication between users.

About Infolinx®

Infolinx System Solutions is a leading provider of DoD 5015.2-certified enterprise physical records management software. Full life-cycle records management for archives, records centers, and file rooms includes integrated Enterprise Content Management, third-party warehouse integration, robust searching, online requesting, complete audit history, location reconciliation, supply item ordering, retention schedule and legal holds management, integrated RFID technology, space management with charge-back functionality, extensive reporting capability, advanced security configuration, workflow email notifications, and legacy data sharing.

Available as an on-premises or cloud-based solution, Infolinx maintains clients within a variety of industries and the public sector. To learn more, visit http://www.infolinx.com.