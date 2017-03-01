10 percent of Deaf patients will require a linguistic specialist, or CDI.

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting (VRI) provider within Healthcare, is pleased to announce that Certified Deaf Interpreters (CDIs) are now available on demand to health systems, clinicians, patients and families. A CDI is a Deaf individual with an intricate understanding of the many nuances inherent in sign language, both American and foreign. CDIs offer a unique perspective from within the Deaf community, which allows a deeper understanding of the culture and diversification that accompanies the language. The Deaf Interpreter brings added expertise into both routine and uniquely challenging situations.

Generally Deaf patients effectively communicate using American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters. However, statistics show that about 10 percent of Deaf patients will require a linguistic specialist, or CDI (examples include children whose languages are still in developing stages; individuals who acquired ASL at a later age; foreign-born Deaf individuals; Deaf individuals with cognitive or physical challenges, or a native Deaf signer in a highly stressful or emotional situation). Through the use of CDIs, providers develop a more complete picture of a Deaf patient’s healthcare needs and history, while patients gain a deeper understanding of their tailored treatment plan.

“Using a CDI with one of my patients recently ensured we were able to provide him with the best possible chance of understanding his health issues and to make an informed decision,” said a physician with the Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, Utah. “Given this was literally a life or death decision for this patient, and time sensitive, we were extremely grateful to have a resource to provide him with informed consent. Using a CDI made an absolute difference in the patient's level of comprehension and decision making process.”

“CDIs are valuable members of the interpreting team, enabling better communication with Deaf patients to improve patient outcomes while also reducing healthcare delivery costs,” said InDemand Interpreting Chairmen and CEO Cecil Kost. “We are delighted to offer this incredibly valuable service to our healthcare partners to better meet the needs of every patient.”

InDemand Interpreting connects health care professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL). For more information about InDemand, please visit http://www.InDemandInterpreting.com.

