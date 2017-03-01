Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Françoise Gilbert recently authored the “Privacy and Security Legal Issues” chapter in “Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook.” Published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. in January, the book consists of 45 chapters, each focusing on a different aspect of the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics.

The Internet of Things and Data Analytics Handbook is written by experts from across the globe who provide readers with the essential technical knowledge, building blocks, processes, design principles, implementation and marketing for IoT projects. The book also addresses big data analytics, machine learning, cloud computing and sustainability considerations.

“For anyone involved in IoT projects, this is a comprehensive resource for discovering best practices and principles.” said Gilbert. “I am honored to be a part of this outstanding publication alongside some of the greatest minds in IoT.”

The book is available for sale through the Wiley Store website at:

http://www.wiley.com/WileyCDA/WileyTitle/productCd-1119173647.html.

Gilbert, a shareholder in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, focuses her practice and research on U.S. and global data privacy and security in a wide variety of markets, including, among others, big data, connected devices, sensors, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. Her clients include public or multi-national entities, big data analytics companies, connected device developers, cloud service providers, publishers, internet stores, insurance companies, financial institutions, manufacturers, service providers, trade associations, nonprofit organizations, software developers and others. Gilbert is also the author of the two-volume “Global Privacy and Security Law” treatise, published by Wolters Kluwer (http://www.globalprivacybook.com), and the co-author of a dozen other law books, including “Privacy Compliance and Litigation in California,” published by CEB. She has received law degrees both in the United States and in France and holds CIPP/US, CIPP/EU and CIPM certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

