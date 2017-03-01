Cruise Planners Unveils Exclusive Cruise Ship Wedding Expo

Cruise Planners’ union with Celebrity Cruises and The Wedding Experience results in the ultimate cruise ship wedding expo; couples can sign up and attend on March 18 aboard the Celebrity Reflection “Cruise Planners travel agents are full-service vacation concierges and can plan any detail for a destination or cruise wedding," said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative.

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, has united with Celebrity Cruises and The Wedding Experience to create an interactive wedding expo event on board. This expo is the first of its kind and will take place March 18, 2017, aboard the Celebrity Reflection in PortMiami.

“This is the perfect opportunity for couples who are planning their special day to get a taste of what cruise and destinations ceremonies are like, as they are two major wedding styles that are continuously growing in popularity,” said Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Cruise Planners travel agents are full-service vacation concierges and can plan any detail for a destination or cruise wedding.”

Destination weddings are typically a choice for second marriages and vow renewals. In recent years, they have increasingly grown in popularity for millennials – a generation that is passionate about travel and look for unique and intimate weddings that are also cost effective. Guests of all generations are welcome to attend the expo and test the waters by gaining insight on the ship amenities and these ceremony styles from industry professionals. On top of this, guests will have the chance to win prizes throughout the day.

The expo is packed with an interactive itinerary crafted to assist guests in the planning of their upcoming weddings and even honeymoons. From meeting professional wedding planners and beauty experts to viewing décor, wedding invitations and favors, all wedding details are covered in this exclusive event. Guests will also learn more about who can legally officiate destination or at sea weddings. All ceremonies are non-denominational, but can be customized for any couple.

Cruise Planners travel agents are more than just vacation experts – they are also wedding specialists. Cruise Planners provides a wedding certification program for agents to learn more about the intricate details that planning a destination or wedding at sea entails. Certified agents offer superior service for engaged couples, so it’s the best way to book a wedding – on cruise ships or on land.

“Our agents take advantage of this opportunity to become wedding experts through the certification program offered exclusively at Cruise Planners,” Garcia said. “This opportunity allows Cruise Planners agents go above and beyond to ensure each couple enjoys their wedding at sea worry-free.”

E-mail Celebrity(at)weddingexperience(dot)com or call 1-866-2352 to RSVP for a nominal fee of $45 per person.

About Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, is the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network in the travel industry. Cruise Planners operates a network of more than 1,800 franchise owners who independently book amazing vacation and travel experiences for their clients. The Florida-based Home Office Team positions a nation-wide network of franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing, booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry’s top executives. The company continues to be lauded and has been named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 14 consecutive years. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, has been ranked as the #1 travel franchise by Franchise Business Review for 6 years in a row, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel since it started ranking companies.

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Fla. with more than 22 years of experience, Cruise Planners has achieved top producer status with every major cruise line. Accolades include numerous Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly, American Express Travel Representative Excellence Award for 13 consecutive years (2004-2016), American Express Agency of the Year (2010), Royal Caribbean International Chairman’s Award (2015), Royal Caribbean International President’s Award for Overall Achievement (2012 and 2014), Royal Caribbean International Home-Based Partner of the Year (2007-2013), Norwegian Cruise Line Elite Agency of the Year (2016), Norwegian Cruise Line Franchise Agency of the Year (2011-2015), Celebrity Cruises Home-Based Partner of the Year (2016), Celebrity Cruises Field Sales Account of the Year (2015), Celebrity Cruises Home-Based Account of the Year (2013-2014) and Celebrity Cruises Southeast Region Travel Agent Partner of the Year (2010), Travel Impressions Best of the Best Globe Award (2008-2016), Sandals Top Host – Worldwide, Globus Family of Brands Premier Agency Partner (2009-2016), Platinum Circle Member with Viking River Cruises (2009-2015), Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Top Producer (2008-2014) and Regent Seven Seas Cruises Top Producer. Cruise Planners is one of the Top 50 franchises for Veterans according to GI magazine, the Top Franchise Brand for Veterans according to Franchise Business Review, has been named one of the Top 25 franchises for African-Americans by Black Enterprise magazine and is a member of the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association. For more information, visit http://www.cruiseplanners.com.

Stay in Touch: Media can stay up-to-date with Cruise Planners by visiting our media room, following us on Twitter @Cruisitude or on Facebook. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers should locate a travel advisor near them. For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit the Cruise Planners franchise website.