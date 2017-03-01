We are confident that our new, combined Atlanta team will benefit current and new clients by expanding the breadth and depth of both our core and specialty service offerings.

Local CPA firm Babush, Neiman, Kornman & Johnson, LLP (BNKJ) has merged with top 25 CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI). The BNKJ team will operate under the CRI name and join a team of more than 1,600 professionals across the South.

For more than 50 years, BNKJ has provided audit, accounting, tax, and business advisory services to entities in a variety of industries – including professional services, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, real estate, retail and healthcare. Like CRI, BNKJ specializes in performing employee benefit plan audit services. Both firms are members of the AICPA’s Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center – one of many shared qualities that make the two firms a great match.

“CRI and BNKJ are united by our breadth of industry expertise and our hands-on approach to building client relationships,” said Chris Clayton, managing partner of BNKJ. “By joining CRI, we can enhance the services and insights we are known for providing with the resources and depth of a super-regional firm.”

The Atlanta Business Chronicle currently ranks CRI as one of the largest CPA firms in the city. With the CRI-BNKJ merger, CRI’s expanded local team positions it as a top 15 firm in the Atlanta market.

“This CRI-BNKJ merger is one of our recent investments in Atlanta, including devoting additional resources and talent to this vibrant market,” stated William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. “We are confident that our new, combined Atlanta team will benefit current and new clients by expanding the breadth and depth of both our core and specialty service offerings.”

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is located in 27 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction companies, governmental entities, financial institutions, healthcare entities, insurance companies, not-for-profit organizations, and manufacturing and distribution companies. CRI also offers specialized services including business consulting, forensic accounting, IT audit and assurance, SEC compliance, and tax. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, transaction advisory services, and wealth management. CRI is nationally ranked in the top 25 largest accounting firms. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

