Avatier Launches an All-Inclusive Avatier Community Portal

Avatier Community We focus on customer satisfaction, so we are always looking for a better way to make it easier to communicate with our customers and help them find information about our solutions. Avatier Community makes our communication more transparent than ever.

Avatier, the global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) software, is excited to announce the premiere of Avatier Community. This online portal puts all of our tools and resources right at our customers' fingertips. It provides Avatier customers with exclusive access to an expanded knowledge base, a forum to connect with other community members, and the ability to create, track, and access support tickets. In a nutshell, this high-end online portal is a one-stop shop for all of your identity management needs.

For years, customers have wished for a singular, comprehensive access point for all of their account management needs – and Avatier has listened. Avatier Community pools all of the resources our customers could need into one central location. This means customers can find answers to their questions easily and quickly, without wasting time. As our world becomes more social, strong communities become increasingly important, which is why Avatier Community allows customers to share ideas with their peers, research new information, and learn about identity management best practices. This emphasis on a positive community puts Avatier on the forefront of IAM software.

Nelson Cicchitto, CEO & Chairman of Avatier, is enthusiastic about the impressive advances. "We focus on customer satisfaction, so we are always looking for a better way to make it easier to communicate with our customers and help them find information about our solutions. Avatier Community makes our communication more transparent than ever."

After logging into Avatier Community at https://community.avatier.com/, customers can access the following client services and resources:

Support Resources: Current and prospective customers can access in-depth materials, including a range of tools, guides, videos, and articles about Avatier solutions. Users can find product buyer's guides, view data sheets, read customer case studies, watch pre-recorded webinars, view customer testimonials, and review IAM best practice white papers. By having all of this material easily accessible, customers learn from the experience of others and improve their own results.

Knowledge Base: Avatier's expanded knowledge base is filled with product information, specification, and documentation; training and demonstration videos; access to support incidents; both solutions and technical documentation, and more. Customers can even download the latest edition of AIMS! It's easier than ever to supplement our telephone support and find the answers you're looking for in our vast knowledge base.

Community: We have made it easier than ever to interact with the Avatier community thanks to our company-moderated discussion boards. Here, customers can share their knowledge and ask questions of fellow Avatier customers and technical experts. Users can ask and answer questions on topics related to various Avatier solutions, including Identity Enforcer, Password Station, Password Bouncer, Compliance Auditor, Single Sign-On and more. As part of Avatier's desire to improve, we have also created a Feature Requests thread which allows customers to suggest and influence future products and updates. This community is at the core of the Avatier experience.

Submit Ticket: Avatier Community provides an automated support ticketing system which allows users to easily ask for help. Once a customer submits a ticket, they are contacted by the next available support engineer. This means Avatier customers can be productive, rather than waste their time on hold.

My Activities: For those seeking an additional level of support to Avatier Community, My Activities is the solution. It allows customers to view their own support tickets and those opened by members of their organization. Users can add their own comments to each case and review the case history of solved issues to help them track and audit product fixes and assigned resources.

About Avatier

Avatier was established in 1997, and has built a reputation for highly secured and easy to use information management and access governance products. The focus is creating robust products that serve our users' needs, feature a fast installation time, and a user-friendly interface with an easy to learn point-and-click GUI. Products are available individually or bundled together in our signature Avatier Identity Management Solution (AIMS). Our software meets our customers' current business needs while still being flexible enough to expand and account for future growth.

With over seven million licenses sold globally, Avatier continues to provide cutting-edge upgrades to our identity management software. These upgrades facilitate and optimize corporate jurisdiction visibility while simultaneously reducing operational costs and mitigating all forms of internal and external risks.

Avatier's main headquarters are located in the San Francisco Bay area, with satellite offices operating in NYC, Washington D.C., Dallas, Chicago, London, Dublin, Sydney, Singapore, and Munich.

For more information about Avatier, please visit https://www.avatier.com.