“Daytona Beach is an affordable, sought-out destination with an active art community, which we’re excited to join and boast in May.” - Kathy Swigon, CDA, President, Society of Decorative Painters.

The Society of Decorative Painters (SDP) invites painters, aspiring artists, creative hobbyists, students and the general public to Oceans of Color, the 45th Annual SDP International Conference & Expo. Oceans of Color will feature more than 60 painting classes, a two-day exposition of painting industry vendors, and a juried art show at the world-class Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL, running May 16-20, 2017. The event is expected to attract hundreds of individuals, and an increase in attendance from 2016.

“Oceans of Color offers a fun, social atmosphere where anyone can learn basic to advanced painting skills and techniques,” said Kathy Swigon, CDA, President, Society of Decorative Painters. “Daytona Beach is an affordable, sought-out destination with an active art community, which we’re excited to join and boast in May.”

The Conference program offers high-quality classes in acrylic, oil, watercolor, colored pencils, mixed media, ink and theory for all skill levels. New this year are expanded tracks for mixed media and colored pencils, which include 23 unique projects with animal, beach, floral, holiday and still life designs.

Headlining this year’s Conference is Certified Decorative Artist (CDA), Judy Westegaard-Jenkins. Westegaard will teach the special event class “Message in a Bottle”, an acrylic design with depth and interest that uses innovative paints, brushes, stencils and stamps. Individuals who register will receive door prizes and products worth more than $50 retail.

Westegaard has worked professionally as an artist, art director and designer for the craft and gift industry, and as an educator in the arts. Her artwork has been published in numerous magazines and can be found in the International Museum of the Society of Decorative Painters, National Museum of Decorative Painting, Library of Congress, White House, Smithsonian Institute, and in several Presidential Libraries.

Four other special event classes will be held and taught by Chris Haughey and Tammie Wilson; Cheri Rol, Master Decorative Artist (MDA) and Sherry C. Nelson, MDA and Teacher of Decorative Art (TDA); Andy Skinner and Tracy Weinzapfel; and Debbie Cole, CDA and Joanne Fink.

The Expo will feature companies selling a variety of supplies and finished goods, including new products, paints, brushes, surfaces, pattern packets, decoupage, frames, mats, mat-cutters, stamps, stencils, colored pencils, watercolor pencils, ink pens, and more.

For more information about the event, including how to register, project designs and travel, visit http://www.decorativepainters.org. Questions and interest regarding exhibiting can be directed to Jordan Southern at exhibit(at)decorativepainters(dot)org or 316-269-9300 extension 104.

ABOUT THE SOCIETY OF DECORATIVE PAINTERS

The Society of Decorative Painters (SDP) is a global community for painters and aspiring artists to share ideas, develop skills and participate in a fun creative environment. SDP recognizes diversity and excellence in all styles of painting. SDP has more than 200 affiliated chapters all over the world that actively promote the art form through community service projects and painting-related activities. SDP publishes the industry’s leading decorative painting magazine, The Decorative Painter, and hosts one of the largest annual painting conferences and expos that draws worldwide artists. For more information, visit http://www.decorativepainters.org.