Certain, the leader in enterprise event automation, today announced that Todd Giuntini has joined the company as Vice President of Sales in response to the increased market demand for event automation that connects buying signals from events with marketing automation and the customer journey. Todd will be critical in accelerating Certain’s already strong momentum, as a key contributor to the company's go-to-market strategy.

This past year Certain experienced record growth, claiming three of the four top enterprise software players by market capitalization as customers. Capturing intent data is critical given the charter of Chief Marketing Officers to drive revenue growth. A recent Forrester report suggests CEOs will exit at least 30% of CMOs for not mustering the blended skill set needed to drive digital business transformation, design exceptional personalized experiences, and propel growth.

“The demand we’re seeing from marketing organizations who are driving digital transformation at global scale validates our vision that event automation is emerging as the superstar in the marketing technology stack,” said Peter Micciche, CEO of Certain. “Todd has outstanding enterprise sales expertise and I’m thrilled to charge him with accelerating our growth to match the demand marketers are showing to integrate event buying signals and leverage real-time data to drive revenue growth.”

“I am excited to join Certain with the opportunity to drive outsized value for marketers who are driving digital transformation for the largest enterprises in the world,” said Todd Giuntini, Vice President of Sales, Certain. “I look forward to helping leading marketers translate event-based buying signals and insights into accelerated sales cycles, revenue growth and stronger customer engagement and relationships.”

Based in San Francisco, Todd Giuntini is an accomplished and well-rounded sales executive with a solid track record of delivering results selling enterprise SaaS to marketers. Prior to Certain, Giuntini held sales leadership roles at enterprise social intelligence platform Netbase, where his team won leading brands as customers including HP, T-Mobile, Disney, Visa and Credit Suisse. Before Netbase, Giuntini held sales leadership roles at Salesforce Marketing Cloud, NetSuite and Oracle. Guintini earned his B.A. in economics at UC Davis.

Certain’s event automation approach marks an important evolution from event management because it enables data-driven marketing for events that power the enterprise such as product roadshows, field events, webinars and conferences. Certain Oracle® Eloqua Edition with EventStream™, is the first event automation platform allowing complete, bi-directional integration and real-time marketing from an application within Oracle Eloqua.

###

About Certain

Certain is the leading enterprise Event Automation solution that helps data-driven marketers and event professionals integrate rich buying signals and attendee insights into omni-channel marketing campaigns to improve sales and marketing results and deliver event ROI. Certain partners with hundreds of companies across tens of thousands of events with millions of attendees. Visit http://www.certain.com for more information.

Contact

Lynn Langmade, PhD

Director, Marketing Communications

llangmade(at)certain(dot)com

Phone: 415-345-2722

Rebecca Pocock

Senior Account Manager

rebecca.pocock(at)hotwirepr(dot)com

Phone: 415-917-8310