Brella Productions to Sponsor MPI-CAC’s NEXT’17 Conference

Brella Productions starts its fourth year of sponsoring Meeting Professionals International Chicago Area Chapter (MPI-CAC) events with NEXT’17, the organization’s networking, education, experience, and technology conference. The day-long symposium for meeting planners, event producers, and marketing professionals will include educational breakout sessions and an opening keynote address from Kelly Leonard. Leonard is the Executive Director of The Second City Works and former Associate Producer of The Second City.

NEXT’17 will serve as the beginning of some exciting firsts for both MPI-CAC and Brella. For the first time, MPI-CAC will be presenting NEXT’17 in partnership with the International Live Events Association (ILEA). ILEA is a global association that represents creative event professionals, and will contribute innovative ideation and new educational experiences to ILEA members and NEXT attendees.

Brella will co-produce the NEXT’17 conference with AV Chicago. Brella will deliver the creative support, including the conference’s overall look and feel, as well as presentation templates for the breakouts and keynote sessions. AV Chicago will provide the AV gear and technological support. Andrew Brode, President of AV Chicago, and Brella’s Event Operations Manager, Cary Williams, are both MPI-CAC gala committee members.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with MPI-CAC and AV Chicago,” stated Williams. “MPI-CAC is an amazing association for meeting planners and suppliers. By having events such as NEXT’17, MPI-CAC continues to hold up the standard for education and planning strategies in the event industry. I’m excited to showcase Brella’s design and event departments to all of the MPI members, while helping this influential conference run more smoothly.”

MPI-CAC’s NEXT’17 will take place at the Holiday Inn in Merchandise Mart, downtown Chicago.