Ace Laboratories, Inc., an emerging innovator in translating basic research into the physiology of aging into clinical applications, announces the formation of its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Ace Labs is currently developing a proprietary oral-transmucosal dosage form of resveratrol, the drug which has been discussed in the media as “the red wine molecule”. To augment the development of their lead formulation, AIC-101, the Company has assembled a world-class Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board comprised of leading resveratrol researchers and clinicians including:

Chair, James Smoliga, DVM, Ph.D, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Department of Basic Pharmaceutical Sciences, High Point University, High Point, North Carolina

Dr. Joseph Baur, Ph.D, Assistant Professor, Department of Physiology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dr. Marina Holz, Ph.D., Professor and the Doris and Ira Kukin Chair in Biology at Yeshiva University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York

Dr. R. Scott Turner, MD, Ph.D., Professor, Director of the Memory Disorders Program, Department of Neurology, Georgetown University, Washington, District Of Columbia

“We are elated to announce the formation of our stellar Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board and look forward to working with them to build an exciting new proprietary pharmaceutical pipeline,” said Chief Executive Officer Chip Jacob.

About Ace Laboratories Seattle

Ace Laboratories is focused on enhancing human health via the application of its proprietary technology to unlock the therapeutic potential of resveratrol. It plans to investigate AIC-101, its lead product candidate, in vascular and inflammatory indications such as Alzheimer’s disease and Mild to Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury/Concussion.

Resveratrol is a natural polyphenol found in red wine. It captured public interest in 2006 after a landmark study showed that it improved the health-span of rodents. In the decades since, a number of human clinical trials have demonstrated that resveratrol has potential to be helpful to patients with vascular and Alzheimer’s diseases, amongst other conditions associated with aging. However, the molecule’s large-scale potential has been constrained to date by poor oral bioavailability and dose-limiting gastrointestinal side effects. The Company’s management believes that its proprietary technology may effectively address these limitations.

Ace Labs is led by an experienced team including Chief Executive Officer Chip Jacob, Chief Technology Officer Otis Blanchard, Chairman Daniel Wilds, and Corporate Secretary Jim Johnston. The group brings more than a hundred years of collective drug development experience and has a successful working history together.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions and variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Ace Laboratories’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks associated with funding, product commercialization and commercial operations, unproven preclinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, intellectual property claims, competitive developments, litigation, and the risks, uncertainties and other factors. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

