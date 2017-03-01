"The advancement in treatment is rapidly evolving. The Miami Lung Cancer Conference® is the type of environment where oncologists can discuss these treatments to improve the care of all patients.” - Dr. Thomas Lynch Jr.

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), will host the 4th Annual Miami Lung Cancer Conference® on April 8, 2017, in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The conference will be co-chaired by Dr. Thomas Lynch Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, Boston, and Dr. Heather Wakelee, associate professor of medicine (oncology), Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, California.

In making the announcement, Lynch said, “The advancement in treatment is rapidly evolving. The Miami Lung Cancer Conference® is the type of environment where oncologists can discuss these treatments to improve the care of all patients.”

The Miami Lung Cancer Conference® is a one-day conference, at which top oncologists in the field discuss the latest advancements in current and future approaches to treatment. Attendees will learn from captivating presentations that will tackle real life complex scenarios, share experiences, evaluate well-established and emerging therapeutic opportunities, and clarify best practices. The conference will also feature the interactive Medical Crossfire® panel, which will allow doctors to debate and explore some of the potential challenges they may encounter when exploring options for treatment.

Dr. Heather Wakelee added, “This one-day interactive conference is a wonderful way for practicing oncologist to hear the latest updates in lung cancer therapies and discuss how best to incorporate these advances into their practices.”

Sunny Isle Beach, FL is conveniently located just 12 miles from Miami International Airport and 30 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.gotoper.com/conferences/mlc/meetings/4th-annual-miami-lung-cancer-conference/registration.

About PER®

Since 1995, PER® has been the educational resource of choice for live and online activities focusing on oncology and hematology. PER® provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management. Activities also include topics on emerging strategies currently under investigation, supportive care, diagnosis and staging, prevention, screening and early detection, and practice management. With the rapid advances occurring in the field of oncology, understanding how to use molecular data to diagnose and stage patients, selecting the most appropriate candidates for novel therapeutic agents, individualizing treatment based on tumor type, and referring patients to clinical trials will continue to ensure the highest level of patient care is provided. PER® serves the oncology health care community, including physicians, fellows, advanced practice nurses, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and researchers. PER® is part of the Cranbury, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com