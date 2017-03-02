Steadfast Participating in 2017 Channel Partners Conference & Expo

Being a channel driven organization, this event provides us with an amazing opportunity to show existing and new partners why we are one of the most compelling cloud services providers to partner with.

Steadfast announced today they will be exhibiting (booth #108) at this year’s Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 10-13, promoting their partner programs for cloud hosting, infrastructure-as-a-service (Iaas), managed services, and managed security offerings.

“We are really excited to be have a presence at the Channel Partners show this year,” said Nick Gongorek, Director of National Channel Sales at Steadfast. “Being a channel driven organization, this event provides us with an amazing opportunity to show existing and new partners why we are one of the most compelling cloud services providers to partner with.”

In addition to promoting their channel programs, Steadfast will be using their participation at the show to unveil and launch an exciting new corporate brand and brand promise.

“Steadfast is entering a new phase,” said Karl Zimmerman, Founder and CEO at Steadfast. “For more than 10 of our last 18 years of operation, we have been increasingly focused on developing custom solutions for private and hybrid clouds, business continuity and disaster recovery, and managed security. Therefore, we wanted a new brand that strongly reflects these strengths and value. We are excited to share it with our valued channel partners who will speak to it with their own customers and felt this event was the perfect opportunity.”

Steadfast will be exhibiting in Booth #108 in the Channel Partners Conference & Expo exhibit hall on Tuesday, April 11 thru Thursday, April 13th. To help partners attend the event, Steadfast has a custom registration page available that allows partners to gain access to complimentary passes and discounts at https://www.steadfast.net/2017-channel-partners-conference-expo.

