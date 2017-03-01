Consumers Demand Better From Mattress Makers; Amore Beds Delivers

Photo courtesy of AngelaGarbot.com January 2017 We decided to focus on 4-inch individually-wrapped coils to increase airflow and provide better support than the all-foam designs which are associated with heat retention. It’s more expensive, but worth it.

Chicago, IL (February 2017) Amore Beds (http://www.AmoreBeds.com), a direct-to-consumer mattress startup, is betting its new design will have customers falling in love with sleep, luxury and the price. The company launched its new design in early 2017 combining premium materials, proven sleep technology and detailed construction, previously only available in the most expensive mattresses on the market. For Amore Beds (Queen $775), the new design reinforces their mission to help all people truly love the way they sleep.

Working with industry experts, Amore Beds has taken its hybrid mattress to the next level by addressing the challenges of temperature management and comfort, with the inclusion of premium materials, all while maintaining affordability.

Affordable luxury and convenience have always been guiding principles for Amore Beds. After a bad personal experience shopping for a mattress, Todd Summerville of Amore Beds decided there had to be a better way to provide a high-quality, affordable mattress with great customer service and the convenience of delivery direct to the customer’s door.

“After talking to and working with industry experts, it was easy to see that luxury doesn’t always cost what you think it does,” said Summerville. “Moreover, the idea that one mattress can meet two people’s needs just isn’t realistic. We set out to create an overall experience that customers would, well, Amore.”

Amore Beds is committed to the three, industry-proven comfort levels (soft, medium, firm) that meet most people’s sleep styles. Amore offers a dual-comfort, split mattress for couples with different comfort needs - a feature that sets them apart from the pack of ‘one size fits all’ mattress makers. Maintaining attention to design detail and working with premium materials, which most people don’t have the opportunity to experience due to their typically higher retail price, was a must for the company.

Its new 5-point design, released in January, unites materials and sleep technology proven to provide the highest quality of sleep possible and creating one of the top, handcrafted hybrid mattresses available. The new Amore Beds mattress stays cooler, providing a more comfortable night’s sleep by incorporating an optimal combination of latex, foam and coils into its construction.

“We decided to focus on 4-inch individually-wrapped coils to increase airflow and provide better support instead of the all-foam designs which are associated with that sinking / stuck feeling and heat retention,” said Summerville. “It’s more expensive, but the results are worth it, and our customers love it.”

Founded in 2015 to help people truly love the way they sleep, Amore Beds is a Chicago startup offering affordable luxury mattresses in three comfort levels, all available in their dual-comfort, split mattress for couples. The company’s products are proudly made in America, using the best, highest quality materials and sleep technology. Amore’s attention to detail in design and production is second to none, and a no-hassle customer experience is guaranteed. Amore Beds start at just $400 and can be purchased online at http://www.AmoreBeds.com. Each mattress is custom-made per order and shipped directly to the customer within 5-7 business days. Amore Beds offers a 100-night trial, 20-year warranty and 100% money back guarantee.