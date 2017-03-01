HowStuffWorks Serves Up FoodStuff to Curious Eaters Everywhere

HowStuffWorks, a preeminent publisher of informative podcast, video and editorial content, today announced an all-new program for the FoodStuff brand, refreshing the existing video series with the launch of a new podcast show, complete with new hosts and slate of topics designed to truly satisfy listeners and viewers who have an appetite for stories about food and drink.

With this new program, FoodStuff will dig into the different dimensions of food and drink beyond just taste. Instead, food fans and followers will discover the science, history, culture and technology behind it all. In today’s launch episode (found on iTunes and Google Play), hosts Anney Reese and Lauren Vogelbaum pay homage to champagne, tracing its history from a dangerous mistake to a symbol of celebration, with insights into how it’s made from a local Georgia winery and even an interview with a sabering expert. Later in the series, the hosts will divulge secrets behind things like yogurt, cauliflower, sugar, and frozen foods.

“There's a story behind every bite we eat and every sip we take -- hundreds or even thousands of years' worth of stories. What we're looking to do with this series is showcase all the amazing human collaboration and innovation (and happenstance) that's responsible for the stuff we eat and drink. All those questions and curiosities you have about food that you've never had the time or the means to explore -- that's what we're breaking open here. We're talking to the scientists and artists who create these things, finding out how they’re made, making cheesy puns (see what we did there?), sharing DIY tips -- and hopefully laughing a lot along the way,” said Lauren Vogelbaum, co-host of FoodStuff.

Podcast episodes will publish once a week to start, and one longer-form video will be produced to support each of the carefully selected, thoroughly researched topics. Blue Apron, the meal kit pioneer that makes cooking fun and easy by delivering subscribers all the ingredients needed to prepare incredible meals, will be featured in live-read spots throughout the episodes.

“We’re excited to have FoodStuff fully join the HowStuffWorks family of brands. The first version of FoodStuff, focused only on video, was always more of a side project for us. We produced it on an occasional basis only. Now, with the new and improved version, we’re committing to greater consistency in distribution, production and format. We’re hoping the FoodStuff brand will take off in a way that truly demonstrates the HowStuffWorks model for creating and sustaining a great, deep, evergreen library of content,” said Jason Hoch, Chief Content Officer.

FoodStuff is now one of 13 podcasts in the HowStuffWorks family of podcasts, and the first of several to launch this year. HowStuffWorks is consistently ranked as one of the top five podcast networks, with Stuff You Should Know and Stuff You Missed in History Class in the top twenty shows.

