Swords to Plowshares, today announced that it has received a $25,000 Wells Fargo grant to provide capital upgrades to one of its permanent supportive housing sites in San Francisco for formerly homeless veterans.

The $25,000 grant supports needed enhancements at the Stanford Hotel, a permanent supportive housing site for 130 formerly homeless veterans with disabilities operated by Swords to Plowshares. The grant has allowed Swords to Plowshares to install elevator benches to provide a place for the many senior residents to rest. Additionally, 130 shower grab bars will be installed in each of the individual units to ensure safety for these aging, often physically frail, veterans. These are just a few critical steps to ensure the building meets the needs of rapidly aging veterans.

“When corporate funders are connected for the good of the community, amazing things happen," said Michael Blecker, Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares. “Wells Fargo's dedication to veterans is clear with the new Veterans Wins grant program.”

The Stanford Hotel housing site, which opened, in 2014 is home to 130 mainly senior veterans - all of whom have one or more disability and have histories of homelessness. On-site supportive services are provided to veteran residents to ensure veterans' comprehensive needs are met in order to keep them stably housed and safe. The supportive housing programs we provide, and the services we offer, change veterans lives for the better - in terms of drug use, mental health, job prospects, employment opportunities and outlook, and the measurable factors that social scientists have identified as constituting a productive and healthy life.

“Wells Fargo is pleased to support Swords to Plowshares’ tireless efforts provide permanent supportive housing to formerly homeless veterans with disabilities,” said Thomas Sands, area president for the San Francisco market. “We have a long history of supporting military and veterans and this grant is one of the many ways we thank our nation’s heroes for the sacrifices they have made for our country.”

The $25,000 Wells Fargo grant is part of $100,000 in grants awarded across six nonprofits focused on veteran homelessness, transitional housing, and low- to moderate-income veteran home rehabilitation. Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than $20 million to military- and veteran-related nonprofits.

About Swords to Plowshares

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides case management, mental health assessment and referral, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities.

War causes wounds and suffering that last beyond the battlefield. Our mission is to heal the wounds, to restore dignity, hope, and self-sufficiency to all veterans in need, and to prevent and end homelessness and poverty among veterans. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at http://www.swords-to-plowshares.org.