SelectAccount, a leader in health spending administration and one of the largest HSA non-bank custodians, announced today that industry thought leader Craig Keohan has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly formed role, Craig will lead the company's account management, business development, and sales functions.

Craig Keohan brings 17 years of healthcare financial services leadership to SelectAccount. He recently served as the executive vice president of HealthEquity, where he was responsible for national sales and marketing. Keohan was instrumental in the company’s growth, which led the company to its IPO. He also serves as the chair emeritus of the American Bankers Association HSA Council, where he has provided counsel to former President George W. Bush and other congressional and senate leaders.

Keohan joins SelectAccount at a time of rapid growth and expansion. SelectAccount experienced an annual increase of 41 percent in HSA assets in 2016, surpassing $1 billion in managed assets in February, 2017. “Health savings accounts are growing 20 percent annually and becoming the new norm in health care. SelectAccount has always had unique, proprietary technology combined with a hyper-focus on compassion for our customer. Under Craig’s leadership, I’m confident that SelectAccount can accelerate our growth as a vendor of choice," said Matt Marek, Chief Executive Officer, SelectAccount.

Founded in 1992, SelectAccount provides dedicated health saving and spending administration and custodian services. The company’s powerful platform enables more than a million people throughout the country save and spend wisely on health care.

