Explorer Software at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

Explorer Software, a leading provider of construction software worldwide, is proud to announce that they will be showcasing their flagship product, Eclipse, at this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG show in Las Vegas, Nevada. CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 7th-11th.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest international gathering in the Western Hemisphere for the construction industries. Founded in 1909, CONEXPO’s original purpose was to demonstrate amazing new devices that could do the work of 15 horse-drawn units. The show joined with the International Concrete and Aggregates Show in 1996 to form CONEXPO-CON/AGG to provide an enormous scope of equipment, products, and services. This event now occurs every three years to showcase the latest equipment, products, services, and technologies for the construction industry.

“CONEXPO-CON/AGG provides us with an opportunity to showcase our cutting edge software, as well as connecting with construction professionals,” says Mark Liss, President of Explorer Software. “Eclipse was designed to meet the challenges that Contractors face in a fast-paced and constantly changing industry. Our software is easy-to-use, yet also flexible and powerful.”

Explorer Software will be demoing its flagship product, Eclipse, throughout the CONEXPO-CON/AGG show. Attendees can stop by booth B92629 to see the powerful and flexible construction management software firsthand.

Explorer Software is the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the construction industry, offering a broad range of solutions for small, mid-sized and large enterprises worldwide. Explorer’s construction-specific solutions offer rich functionality, a full application suite and best-in-class customization abilities. The software and services are designed to produce meaningful increases in revenues and margins to contractors.

Explorer Software is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global software business that serves the Construction industry exclusively, with 45,000 users, in 40 countries and on 6 continents, employing over 300 staff. JDM Technology’s core business philosophy is long-term commitment to customer service, coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers.