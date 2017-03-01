Parata Solutions Wins Gold in 2016 Chicago Design Awards

Contact: Christopher J. Nurre

Phone Number: (847) 812-4800

Email: cnurre(at)paratasolutions(dot)com

http://www.paratasolutions.com/

Parata Solutions is proud to announce that they have won the 2016 gold medal for office product design in the prestigious Chicago Design Awards.

The Chicago Design Awards is organized by design100, a global community of 75,000 design experts that celebrate creative courage, recognize design excellence and grow demand for design. All nominations are peer-rated by a panel of the world’s leading designers and will be presented at a city based awards night March 9, 2017.

Parata Solutions behind Christopher J. Nurre (CEO) won the gold medal for their innovative window shade solution. A common problem with today’s office buildings is that near the windows, rooms are almost unbearably hot but in the center of the building the air conditioning drops temperatures to an arctic setting. Cold employees experience a 10% productive decrease which translates to about 25 lost working days per person per year, according to a Berkeley Lab study. Air conditioning consumes about 5% of all the electricity produced in the U.S. and cooler buildings warm the planet as 100 million tons of carbon dioxide are released each year.

The Parata Solutions shade system reinvents the traditional window shade with a new housing design and attachment method that captures air between the window and the shade utilizing air as a natural insulator. This creates a thermal barrier similar to double pane glazing systems that insulates the room at the window so room temperatures remain more consistent. It also increases productivity and decreases energy usage without requiring any action by the users. Testing at the Illinois Institute of Technology demonstrated a 26% improvement in the insulating properties over having no shade on the window and 21% better than a traditional assembly.

The Parata shade housing is installed using a unique adhesive twin stick solution, proprietary to Parata Solutions, that does not drill into or damage the curtain wall of the building which can lead to moisture damage and other structural issues. The temporary nature of the adhesive also allows the shade to be treated as furniture for depreciation purposes and the shade can be removed and reused in a new space.

The shade system is made from 59% recycled aluminum and 95% recycled steel. The superior shade cloth is Underwriters Laboratory approved Greengard for emissions, flame retardant, lead free and has noise reduction qualities. The recycled materials are sourced, cut, and assembled by regional suppliers. Everything has been designed, engineered, manufactured and assembled in the USA. Parata Solutions is committed to keeping our supply chain local so that the end product travels fewer miles to reach the user. This reduces the carbon footprint of the product.

“Chicago is one of the world’s leading cities and design centers. In the awards this year we’ve seen some truly outstanding projects,” said Chicago Awards Chairman Mark Bergin.

CEO and primary inventor Christopher J. Nurre, "Understanding how small changes can impact the office, living and learning environment is what our product is made to achieve. We have proved it and were awarded the Chicago Design Award Gold in Office Product Design of the Year by Design 100. This is a wonderful recognition and we are proud to influence the world with our concepts."