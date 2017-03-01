ISOA Awards Program Statement by Howie Lind, the President and Executive Director of ISOA. “The ISOA Awards Program is an opportunity to salute businesses who are going above and beyond the call of duty. The ISOA Stability Operations Awards Program™ will honor the leaders in

The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) is calling for nominations for the 2017 ISOA Achievement Awards ceremony and celebration recognizing individuals and companies for their outstanding work in the stability operations field. The ISOA Spring Awards Dinner, where the awards will be presented, is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C.

Nominations will be accepted via a downloadable form at http://stability-operations.org/events/2017/2017-isoa-achievement-awards, or via email to howielind(at)stability-operations(dot)org by Friday, March 31, 2017. Early submissions are encouraged.

Eligible nominees include corporate members of the ISOA who are in good standing with the industry. Companies may apply who are not members of ISOA, but to be selected as a finalist, your company must have joined the association. The ISOA Stability Operations Awards will be awarded to companies who consistently demonstrate commitment to accountability, transparency, and ethics in the stability operations arena in categories based on the size of your company – small, medium, large. The top award in each category will be presented as a “Vanguard” Award. Individual Awards recognizing sustaining support of ISOA and an ongoing commitment to the stability operations field will also be presented, for which nominations are not required.

Winners will be selected by our three independent judges and will be announced in April 2017. The honorees will be recognized at the 2017 ISOA Dinner on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C. For additional information about the Awards Program, please visit http://stability-operations.org/events/2017/2017-isoa-achievement-awards. For specific questions about the nomination process, please contact our awards committee members, Michelle at 202 344 9030, or Kelley at 202-680-9888.

We are planning to have a special guest speaker, and we welcome any companies who would like to be a sponsor for this event. Potential sponsors can email their interest to the ISOA President, Howie Lind, at howielind(at)stability-operations(dot)org. Further sponsorship information is forthcoming.

About the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA)

The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) is a global partnership of private sector and nongovernmental organizations providing critical services in fragile environments worldwide. The ISOA seeks to promote ethical standards in operational contractor support through the ISOA Code of Conduct, to build key relationships within and across sectors in the stability operations space by identifying common interests, to advocate for the effective utilization of private sector services in fragile environments, and to facilitate business development opportunities for ISOA members by leveraging our extensive ISOA network.

