Palmer Consulting Group today announced the release of the PalmerCDX Connector for PlanGrid and Viewpoint. The PalmerCDX Connector for PlanGrid and Viewpoint connects a customer’s PlanGrid project to Vista by Viewpoint software. The Construction Data Exchange (CDX) integrates project creation, drawing logs, submittals, RFI’s and more. The PalmerCDX Connector for PlanGrid and Viewpoint allows teams in the field to be more productive with PlanGrid while automatically transferring critical data to their ERP system eliminating the duplicate entry that causes errors and delays.

"This partnership is a great step towards our commitment to supporting the building industry by seamlessly integrating PlanGrid with other key software applications. We are excited to help organizations use the best available solutions to run their construction business," said Dave Anderskow, Palmer's President.

“The PalmerCDX Connector for PlanGrid and Viewpoint combines two powerful technologies to efficiently address the complexity between the office and the field,” said James Cook, Head of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at PlanGrid. “Partners such as Palmer Consulting Group help to build a significant competitive advantage to our growing customer base.”

About Palmer Consulting Group

Palmer Consulting Group works with organizations and their people to help them achieve extraordinary outcomes. By being an honest, collaborative, and thought provoking partner, we encourage out-of-the-box thinking to get to innovative and effective solutions. Serving the building industries, we focus on our clients' People, Process, and Technology to positively impact their businesses - today and tomorrow.