Infinity Rehab continues their tradition of providing therapists with a unique learning event; the Northwest Continuing Education Symposium. This year, Signature Hospice, Home Health, Home Care will co-sponsor the event. In addition to courses for physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, occupational therapists, certified occupational therapy assistants, and speech-language pathologists – there will be classes for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

“For the past 12 years, our sister company, Infinity Rehab, has put on an educational symposium for therapists,” says Bob Thomas, PT, President of Signature Hospice, Home Health, Home Care. “It has been a weekend long event offering a number of continuing education credits. This year, Signature is partnering with Infinity as a co-sponsor of this event at the Oregon Convention Center on May 6 and 7, 2017. We have also added additional courses geared towards nurses so that it will be a true interdisciplinary event.”

The courses are carefully curated to provide maximum take-away knowledge for symposium attendees. Classes include focusing on improving clinical outcomes, exploring leadership principles, taking the stress out of documentation, and using Allen Cognitive Levels to drive therapy planning. Registration is now open and can be accessed at http://www.infinityrehab.com/symposium.

“A central tenant of our long-term vision is to inspire individuals to grow as leaders, clinicians, and innovators,” says Mike Billings, PT, DHSc, CEEAA and President of Infinity Rehab. “The Infinity Rehab Continuing Education Symposiums are just one of the ways we enable therapists to pursue unparalleled quality and knowledge so they can in turn have a greater impact on the communities they serve.”

Northwest Continuing Education Symposium: May 6-7, 2017 in Portland, OR

About Infinity Rehab

Established in 1999, Infinity Rehab is a leading provider of clinically intensive, comprehensive physical, occupational and speech therapy in sub-acute and long-term care environments. The company was founded and is led by a team of therapists. Infinity Rehab is a member of the Avamere Family of Companies and has operations in 13 states. To learn more, visit http://www.infinityrehab.com.