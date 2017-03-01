“EVVE Fact of Death can save the country and our customers millions, if not billions, of dollars a year,” says Anthony Stout, manager of EVVE products and services.

The National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems (NAPHSIS) announced today the release of a new Fact of Death (FOD) Query Service http://www.naphsis.org/evvefod, providing credentialed organizations the ability to quickly, reliably, and securely discover if a death record exists. This service is part of the NAPHSIS Electronic Verification of Vital Events (EVVE) System and is the only service in existence with the ability to match authorized queries against the databases of state or local vital record jurisdictions, where all death records in the nation are stored.

“We’ve been swamped by requests for death data from a variety of industries. Access to complete, timely, and accurate death record data does not currently exist in the United States,” says Anthony Stout, manager of EVVE products and services. “EVVE Fact of Death resolves this problem and can save the country and our customers millions, if not billions, of dollars a year”.

Before today, the Social Security Administration (SSA) Death Master File (DMF) https://www.ssa.gov/dataexchange/request_dmf.html was the primary source for death record data. However, its usefulness has been severely hampered since November of 2011, when the SSA was no longer allowed to include state protected death records in the DMF. As a result, millions of death records are missing every year from the DMF, making it woefully incomplete and unusable for many organizations requiring this information to help prevent fraud, protect identities, reduce waste, and streamline business processes.

Currently, there are 37 of 57 states and jurisdictions participating in the EVVE FOD service, allowing credentialed users to match against more than 55 million death records. The number of participating jurisdictions is increasing steadily, and all 57 states and jurisdictions across the nation are working to join the EVVE FOD service as soon as possible.

As death record data includes highly sensitive and personal information, confidentiality and security of such data is of upmost importance. To ensure this service utilizes the highest levels of security possible, NAPHSIS has partnered with LexisNexis® VitalChek Network Inc. (VitalChek) http://vitalcheknetwork.com/ to maintain the EVVE Fact of Death Query Service. VitalChek adheres to all major InfoSec standards such as PCI-DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, and uses public key / private key encryption technology to ensure incoming requests and outgoing results are secure.

An organization that has a valid need for death record data, and belongs to one of the following current categories, may be credentialed to use EVVE Fact of Death:​

Federal-Benefits or Admin

State/Local-Benefits or Admin

Pension/Retirement

Insurance

Receivables

Financial

Organizations can become credentialed EVVE Fact of Death users by visiting the website at http://www.naphsis.org/evvefod, clicking on the “Get Started Now” link at the bottom of the page and following the prompts. The process is easy, and qualified customers can expect to be using EVVE Fact of Death within a week. There is a minimal per-record price for credentialed private companies and/or government agencies to use the EVVE Fact of Death service.

About NAPHSIS:

The National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems (NAPHSIS) is the national nonprofit organization representing the state vital records and public health statistics offices in the United States. Formed in 1933, NAPHSIS brings together more than 250 public health professionals from each state, the five territories, New York City, and the District of Columbia.

Contact:

Anthony N. Stout

Manager- EVVE Products and Services

301-563-6005 / evvefod(at)naphsis(dot)org