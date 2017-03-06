Formaspace Launches FabWall ™, a New Lab Product at Pittcon 2017

FabWall™ Lab Partition Wall Modules by Formaspace FabWall™ is best explained as cubicles for the lab environment!

Formaspace, the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of custom lab furniture and workspace solutions, announced today that they have launched FabWall™ Lab Partition Modules, a new one-of-a-kind product that is designed specifically for laboratory environments. The new FabWall™, the first ever lab partition module, was designed specifically for laboratories that require frequent layout changes. The FabWall™ allows research labs to be flexible without driving up construction costs. The partition modules facilitate laboratory needs such as chemical resistance, biological testing, and life science discovery.

FabWall™ will be presented at Pittcon March 5-9 at McCormick Place in Chicago as a solution for the laboratory industry and will be showcased in booth #4603. The Formaspace team will be available to demonstrate the benefits and durability of FabWall™ to those who work in or manage lab environments.

“Formaspace offers functional and auspicious workspace solutions that are customized for specific business needs, and we are thrilled to present FabWall™ Lab Partition Modules to scientists and laboratory professionals at Pittcon,” said Jeff Turk, CEO, Formaspace. “We paid close attention to the details while designing FabWall™ to better serve this industry by keeping the specific regulations of lab environments in mind.”

FabWall™, best explained as cubicles for a lab environment, was created when the team was invited to design a solution for a university in Nebraska who were renovating a research lab. The Formaspace team of industry thought leaders developed this product to address their new lab requirements without major construction costs and delays.

“For the first time Facility Managers are are now able to modify research space easily without the associated construction costs and delays as research becomes successful and additional funding is available,” said Greg Casey, Vice President, FORMASPACE. “Additionally, scientists can now quickly reconfigure the layout of a lab as needs change, which is a unique feature of FabWall™.”

Dedicated to creating aesthetically pleasing and auspicious workspaces, Formaspace utilizes a unique blend of form and function to design and manufacture custom-tailored business furniture. Their solutions are sought out for office environments, laboratories, universities, governments, industrial facilities, and many other workspace applications. Providing an ambiance of professionalism and productivity, Formaspace is devoted to advancing the human condition.