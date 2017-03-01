Shamrock today announced that they will introduce three new solutions at two partner conferences this spring. The first is Ellucian Live, which will bring together users of Ellucian’s Colleague, Banner, and Recruit platforms in Orlando from March 19 to 22 and will see Shamrock showcase its services and solutions at boot. The second is Inspire 2017, which will see users of Perceptive Content and other Lexmark Enterprise Software/Kofax platforms gather in Nashville from April 23-26.

As a trusted provider of professional services and custom solutions for Ellucian products and Perceptive Content (by Lexmark Enterprise Software and Kofax), Shamrock is continually seeking new ways to help customers improve efficiency, tighten integration between systems and get the most from their technology investments. As such, the company will introduce three new solutions to attendees at Ellucian Live and Inspire, who can also stop by to talk with Shamrock’s team about enterprise services expansions, upgrades and more. The new solutions are:

> Web scanning will enable users to scan online documents, index them and route them into workflows inside their content management or business system

> Web portals offered through Shamrock’s partnership with Jadu enable organizations to better communicate with their employees, customers, vendors and partners

> Web-based e-forms provided through Shamrock’s partnerships with Formatta and Jadu, allows companies to replace slow, paper-based forms processes with fast, automated, e-forms-driven workflows

Anyone who will not be attending these shows but wants to know more about these and Shamrock’s other solutions can visit the company’s website at http://www.shamrocksolutionsllc.com

