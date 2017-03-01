TDIC Purchases Moda-Held Dentist Insurance Companies

TDIC is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our policyholders, and with this sale finalized, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our colleagues in additional states.

The Dentists Insurance Company (TDIC), a subsidiary of the California Dental Association, is pleased to announce the purchase of three Moda-held companies — Dentists Benefits Insurance Company (DBIC), Dentists Benefits Corporation (DBC) and Northwest Dentists Insurance Company (NORDIC). The sale became final on Feb. 28, after receiving approval from Oregon and Washington insurance regulators.

The purchase allows TDIC to provide and administer insurance products and services to more than 4,500 additional policyholders in seven states.

“TDIC is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to our policyholders, and with this sale finalized, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our colleagues in additional states,” said TDIC Board Chair Steven Kend, DDS. “We look forward to earning their loyalty.”

TDIC and Moda are committed to working together to ensure a smooth transition for all policyholders.

“We’re delighted to complete this transaction with our long-term colleagues at TDIC,” said Robert Gootee, president and CEO of Moda. “The tradition and values of their company absolutely mirror our own. We are confident going forward that TDIC will provide our policyholders with the levels of service they long have enjoyed.”

TDIC focuses exclusively on supporting the dental profession by offering a comprehensive suite of professional and business liability, commercial property, workers’ compensation and employment practices liability products. More than 19,000 dentists in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota and Pennsylvania have coverage through TDIC.

Started by dentists in 1980, TDIC’s financial strength and stability are reflected in the company’s A.M. Best “A” rating for 23 consecutive years. In addition to extending TDIC’s exceptional customer service and products to policyholders, the purchase further strengthens TDIC with a broader premium base.

About The Dentists Insurance Company

Founded in 1980, The Dentists Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the California Dental Association, underwrites professional and business liability, commercial property, workers’ compensation and employment practices liability coverage exclusively for dentists. Rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, TDIC insures more than 19,000 customers and is endorsed by seven state dental associations and societies.