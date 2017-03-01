“It’s another industry-disrupting move by Jive, and it will empower our partners to achieve even greater business results.” said Joshua McFadden, Jive’s Director of Channel Programs.

Jive Communications, the country’s largest privately owned Unified Communications provider, announced today the launch of Jive Partnerplus. The next-generation partner-engagement tool is designed to help Jive Partners drive more business, access deep training and marketing resources, and pull up key business insights in moments.

“We can’t wait for our partners to discover Partnerplus,” said Joshua McFadden, Jive’s Director of Channel Programs. “It’s another industry-disrupting move by Jive, and it will empower our partners to achieve even greater business results.”

Partnerplus delivers industry-leading sales, training and marketing tools, with the following business benefits:

Sales

The Partnerplus experience offers rapid deal registration and opportunity management. Jive Partners can also track their deals and opportunities, through every stage of the sales lifecycle, with insights on pending, open, and closed deals. Phase 2 of the project (expected soon) includes a streamlined quote-to-cash process and paperless order processing.

Training

Jive Partner University is a key component of Partnerplus. With a structured course curriculum, Partner University enables rapid but thorough learning of key sales and support concepts. Partners earn certifications for completing courses, ranging from general portal training to modules on specific integrations.

Marketing

Jive Partners can go to market more quickly than ever with substantial marketing support via Partnerplus. From product datasheets to co-branded collateral and email nurture track campaigns, partners can access the materials they need anywhere, at any time, from any device.

The portal also provides partners with a steady stream of consistent and value-added communication. Designed as a comprehensive destination for partners, Partnerplus makes doing business with Jive even easier, more enjoyable, and more efficient.

For more information, visit partners.jive.com, or call 877-333-5551.

About Jive Communications, Inc.

Jive Communications, Inc. provides enterprise-grade Hosted VoIP and Unified Communications to businesses and institutions across the globe. Jive's hosted services include Jive Voice (Hosted PBX), Jive Contact Center, and Jive Video, which all run on Jive Cloud, a distributed platform built on open industry standards. Jive has been purpose-built to deliver the most reliable, powerful and economical hosted communication services available to the enterprise and public sector markets. Learn more at jive.com/products.