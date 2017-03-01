"The first weeks of spring are the best time for homeowners and home gardeners to take care of drainage problems before they become big, expensive ones." - Ryan Larsen, aka Dr. Drainage, NDS, Inc.

The first days of spring are just around the corner, and now is the time for homeowners to check around their homes, yards, gardens and landscapes for potential drainage problems and make fixes. The first weeks of spring are the best time for homeowners and home gardeners to spot water problems and take care of them before they become big, expensive ones that can ruin enjoyment of the outdoors – such as a soggy lawn, an unsightly backyard and a dead garden – throughout spring and into summer.

Ryan Larsen is a civil engineer at NDS, Inc., which manufactures drainage products—such as catch basins, pop-up emitters, channel drains and French drains—for both residential and commercial markets. Part of Ryan's job is assuming the role of "Dr. Drainage” on YouTube as host of NDS’s series of educational videos about how to correctly use drainage products.



Ryan has a decade of experience in civil engineering, land development and the building materials and construction industry, and he interacts with customers on a daily basis, answering questions about products and problems encountered, and recommending solutions.



Ryan, aka Dr. Drainage, is available to offer tips about:



The most common drainage problems in yards, gardens and landscapes and around homes, including standing water

The obvious signs of a drainage problem, as well as the less-obvious ones that indicate there is a water issue

A number of quick and easy fixes for common problems that prevent small problems from becoming big, expensive ones

The range of costs homeowners can incur from a drainage problem

The most common drainage products used to solve problems, including catch basins, French drains, pop-up emitters and permeable pavers

How to know if a drainage problem is do-it-yourself or needs a professional contractor to fix

