Singular Payments Announces New Integration with Sigmund Software

Free Webinar We are very excited to have partnered with Singular Payments to provide our customers with more tools to enhance their revenue cycle management and customer experience process.

Singular Payments, LLC, the only truly flat rate merchant services provider offering seamless credit card processing software integrations, is excited to announce their new custom integration with Sigmund Software’s intuitive behavioral health and addiction treatment EHR solution.

Sigmund Software currently serves some of the largest behavioral health and addiction treatment centers in the country and is growing rapidly. This new payment processing integration is two-fold. First, it allows office staff to process payments and post them easily from inside the software at the time of care. And second, the payment integration leverages the patient portal technology of the combined platforms to streamline and reduce costs for processing invoices and collecting patient payments that remain outstanding after insurance claims have been adjudicated. This allows patients and administrators to log in and view invoices (current & historical), add/edit recurring payments and mobile wallet profiles, as well as process payments, run reports, and manage the overall billing and collections interface cost-effectively to improve cash flow.

“We are very excited to have partnered with Singular Payments to provide our customers with more tools to enhance their revenue cycle management and customer experience process. As an enterprise software provider, we constantly strive to incorporate features and capabilities that automate and expedite processes. I believe that our partnership with Singular Payments reinforces that commitment,” said Matthew Prete, Vice President, Software Development for Sigmund.

Vaden Landers, Chairman & Managing Partner of Singular Payments, added, “The opportunity to partner with a respected and successful player in the healthcare technology space is exciting and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering payment solutions that transcend traditional card acceptance. Custom integrations are the most effective way to address the revenue cycle management concerns faced by providers from the smallest practice to the largest hospitals.”

Singular Payments and Sigmund Software are launching this new integration with a free webinar on Tuesday March 14th at 1pm EST. Register now to learn more. Attendees will receive a $25 Visa Gift Card for reviewing their flat rate credit card processing savings analysis with Singular Payments.

About Singular Payments, LLC

Singular Payments, LLC is the only truly flat rate merchant services provider offering custom software integrations, electronic bill presentment and payment through their Singular BillPAY platform, and credit card processing service to merchants nationwide. Call (877) 829-2170 for a free software integration evaluation or merchant services savings analysis. Or visit online at SingularPayments.com to learn more.

About Sigmund Software

Sigmund Software is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for Behavioral Health, Social Service and Addiction Treatment Centers nationwide. This highly specialized software solution provides a suite of flexible features and cutting-edge automation to facilitate your process, enhance the quality of clinical documentation, increase productivity, ensure compliance, and shorten your AR cycle. Sigmund is ONC-ATCB Certified. Learn more at SigmundSoftware.com.