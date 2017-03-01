Fogdog Cold Brew coffee and tea We're excited to share our hydrodynamic cold brew coffee and tea at the Natural Products Expo West and expose attendees to our way of brewing delicious beverages. -Alex Siow, Founder and CEO of Fogdog Cold Brew

Fogdog Cold Brew, a Bay Area-based startup will display the industry’s first hydrodynamic cold brew coffee and tea at this year’s Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Marriott. Produced by the New Hope Network, the expo is the world’s largest natural, organic and healthy products event and will be held March 9-11, 2017. Identifying the rising trend in cold brew, Fogdog Cold Brew has applied a patent-pending hydrodynamic cold extraction process to create coffees and teas that preserve the natural aromas, flavors and textures of coffee and tea while also eliminating unpleasant bitterness. The company will showcase its latest products in booth M813.

“Cold brew is preferred among many coffee and tea enthusiasts because it maintains so much flavor and the aroma that most enjoy,” said Alex Siow, Founder and CEO of Fogdog Cold Brew. “We’re excited to share our hydrodynamic cold brew coffee and tea at the Natural Products Expo West and expose attendees to our way of brewing delicious beverages.”

The cold brew coffee and tea company currently offers its cold brew dark roast coffee and several varieties of cold brew teas, including: Scarlet Red Herbal and Golden Oolong. These flavors will be available to taste at the Natural Products Expo West.

“By brewing the beverage with very cold, fast-moving water, we are able to extract the flavors that people want, while also virtually eliminating the bitterness associated with other products in the category,” added Siow. “Along with superior flavor, our coffee has a unique, silky texture and our teas are naturally colorful. The results of our brewing process are coffee with a slight viscosity and natural creaminess, and teas that are richly colored without any additives.”

