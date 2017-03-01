Best Western Yields Big Results with Go2mobi "State-cation" Campaign

Master the Mobile Moment We’ve been putting an increased focus on engaging rich media experiences in our ad campaigns. Our travel planning ad with Go2mobi’s MomentMatch™ provided consumers a unique opportunity to engage with our brand on a deeper level.

Venerable hotel and resort brand Best Western understands the importance of innovation when it comes to attracting new audiences to their 4,200 properties worldwide, which is why Best Western Tri-State retained the services of mobile audience targeting platform Go2mobi when launching their latest mobile ad campaign.

Utilizing a moment-based narrative retargeting tactic, audience members were initially exposed to a "teaser" ad that explained the concept of a ‘state-cation’ in the morning, and were then retargeted in the afternoon with an ad that fulfilled the promise of a state-cation by letting them plan the vacation right within the rich media ad units. The ads incorporated Go2mobi’s MomentMatch™ technology allowing Best Western to account for variables such as weather-optimized delivery, user location data, an appendix of popular tourist destinations, and 3D hotel walkthroughs. The ‘Choose-Your-Own-Adventure’ narrative was designed to drive traffic to popular tourist hubs where Best Western maintained a presence.

Tammy Lucas, Best Western VP of Marketing says, “We’ve been putting an increased focus on engaging rich media experiences in our ad campaigns. Our travel planning ad with Go2mobi’s MomentMatch™ provided consumers a unique opportunity to engage with our brand on a deeper level.”

A previous MomentMatch™campaign for Best Western found that consumers were most likely to engage with the hotel’s ad units in the morning, but were most likely to actually book accommodation in the evening. Applying these learnings, Go2mobi devised a narrative retargeting strategy that saw travel-intending consumers targeted with high engagement ads first thing in the morning, and then retargeted the same consumers in the evenings with ads that continued the story and pushed them down the funnel to complete a room booking.

Perhaps the most interesting finding of this campaign was that users who were being reached for the second time within one day via a narrative retargeting strategy had engagement rates 30% higher than users who were not exposed to the teaser ad at all.

Tom Desaulniers, President of Go2mobi states, “The exciting targeting capabilities of MomentMatch™ coupled with tactics such as narrative-based retargeting is something we’re exploring with an increasing number of our brands. The ability to tell a story over a series of ads, rather than reaching users with a single static message really opens up creative possibilities for mobile advertising.”

The innovative mobile ad campaign was also able to produce highly detailed learnings around which age ranges were more interested in engaging the ad unit (Gen X), which states were the most desireable for travel (New York), and which activities drew the most interest (outdoor adventure).

Best Western’s Lucas commented, “It’s a real bonus when an ad campaign can provide excellent results as well as provide our team with valuable insights about our consumers’ demographics, interests, and purchase behavior.”

By employing moment-based audience segmenting, Best Western was able to dramatically boost engagement with the ad, lifting ad engagement times above 45 seconds. Users also spent as long as two minutes in the immersive ad unit--exploring up to 10 pages per session.

About Best Western:

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.

About Go2mobi:

Go2mobi is a mobile advertising platform on the cutting edge of audience targeting, moment discovery and rich media ad execution, helping the world’s leading brands reach their ideal consumers at the most relevant and opportune moments.

Its proprietary technology MomentMatch™ uses first-party, mobile-originated location data tied to device ids to break down consumers’ mobile life map into five core, consumer specific moments: home, work, commuting, out and about, and travelling.