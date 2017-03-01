Silicon Designer Secret SaaS Revealed at Dscoop

Silicon Designer Our state-of-the-art mobile interface and scalable cloud-friendly services tier provide an ideal personalization engine for HP Indigo presses.

Silicon Publishing, the world leader in Adobe InDesign solutions, showcases their Silicon Designer product family at the Dscoop industry conference running through March 3rd.

Attendees are typically print professionals with an investment in the HP Indigo series, the press of choice for large-scale photobook, business collateral, greeting card and personalized print communications.

Global Industry Standard

Since 2009, Silicon Designer has been the solution of choice for much of this community, and many of these companies have relied on Designer to deliver hundreds of millions of impressions through their HP Indigo presses. Hence the popularity of Designer at Dscoop, where industry leaders from around the world gather to celebrate HP’s dynamic publishing technologies.

“We are grateful for the tremendous response to Silicon Designer,” said Max Dunn, CEO of Silicon Publishing. “Our state-of-the-art mobile interface and scalable cloud-friendly services tier provide an ideal personalization engine for HP Indigo presses and the organizations that rely on them.”

Personalization with Integration

For those with recently acquired HP presses, Silicon Designer offers a personalization engine second to none, delivering high quality output guaranteed to fit into an HP Indigo workflow. Built on state-of-the-art HTML5, Designer integrates with shopping carts, workflow systems and asset management systems, whether run by a printer, or feeding an entire print process. Multi-platform capability means Designer is just as at home on a desktop or laptop computer as on a range of mobile devices. Additional options ease integration with Box and almost twenty leading DAMs.

Silicon Designer allows printers of any size to deliver a broad range of product, from complex catalogs to business cards, with the superb output quality afforded by InDesign Server. All documents are data-aware, on-brand, and multi-platform ready, due to a templated approach giving creative teams highly granular control over a wide range of customization options. Content contributors manage images and text through an HTML5 editor, obviating the need for professional design software or layout expertise.

(Not So) Secret SaaS

Silicon Publishing also announced further evolution of their Software as a Service (SaaS) version of Designer. A managed infrastructure allows clients to concentrate on using Silicon Designer to deliver the best web-to-print in the most affordable and scalable way possible.

Experience Silicon Designer in Person

Senior representatives are available to discuss the latest Silicon Designer for Adobe CC 2017 with show attendees, vendors and media.

Session registration: http://siliconpublishing.com/dscoop

About Silicon Publishing

The world leader in automating web-to-print and multi-channel publishing with Adobe InDesign, as well as the top reseller of InDesign Server, Silicon Publishing has 17 years of experience delivering best-in-class publishing solutions for top brands including: Nike, Amazon, Hallmark, Adobe and Disney.

Learn more at http://siliconpublishing.com/designer